This YouTube Channel Is a Gold Mine for Car Maintenance Horror Stories

One of my favorite subreddits is /r/JustRolledIntoTheShop. As someone who originally wanted to be a mechanic for a living (but instead opted to make it a shadetree hobby instead), I frequently browse it and thank the world for not subjecting me to customer cars and wild work orders. If this sounds anything like you, I've got good news for ya: there's a YouTube channel for this kind of crazy content.

Aptly-named Just Rolled In assembles some rather interesting, user-submitted, and viral clips together in short-format compilation stories. From maintenance horror stories to just plain weird finds on brand-new cars, the videos are a time-suck that will leave you wondering how some cars reach such a state of disrepair.

One such example can be seen above. One clip in the compilation shows a 2015 Ford F-150 from Ohio that came in for a power steering leak but left destined for the scrapyard after the technician found that the frame was completely rusted out. Another clip in the same series shows a 2016 Dodge Viper GTS that lost power on the highway, only to find four of the car's 10 connecting rods had left the chat via the oil pan and engine block.

In another video, the owner of a Hyundai Tuscon brought their vehicle into the shop after replacing a brake caliper, complaining that the car was "all over the road." Well, apparently in its 200,000-mile lifetime, the rear subframe had completely rotted through and destroyed all structural integrity—how the owner missed that when doing a brake job completely baffled the tech. Another customer brought in a Chevrolet with some steering wheel decorations, including notes to indicate which way is left and right, as well as the cardinal points, plus a small Halloween-themed rock right in the middle of the vehicle's airbag.

Even better, there are dozens of videos spanning back two years. You may have seen some of these stories before, but they're always fun to relive when these types of problems aren't yours to deal with. It's also admittedly kind of troubling to know that some of these cars (and their drivers) could be on the road with you at any given time.