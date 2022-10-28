Tesla Cyberquad for Kids Recalled After an Adult Hurt Themselves on One

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids mini-ATV after a 36-year-old adult was mildly injured on one. Per the recall, owners are urged to stop using them immediately and are entitled to a full refund.

Built by ride-able toy specialists Radio Flyer and sold in limited numbers late last year, the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is essentially a motorized miniature of the Tesla Cyberquad ATV the company trotted out—a vehicle that looked suspiciously similar to a Yamaha Raptor underneath—at the Cybertruck reveal back in 2019. Using a lithium-ion battery, the child-sized Cyberquad could apparently get up to 15 miles of range and hit speeds of up to 10 mph. Each cost $1,900 and approximately 5,000 were sold.

The Cyberquad apparently does not comply with federally mandated safety requirements for youth ATVs, standards that include maximum tire pressure and mechanical suspension, according to the Commission. In its recall statement, it wrote, "Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs. ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures. These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death."

If you're going to build an ATV for children, you've got to have your ATV action plans in a row, guys.

Interestingly, this recall was not actually prompted by any injured children. Rather, it was a full-grown adult who got hurt. From the recall document: "Radio Flyer has received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female." On behalf of all the actual kids who are too responsible to hurt themselves on their Cyberquads: This is why we can't have nice things.

Anywho, Radio Flyer is contacting owners directly to remove the Cyberquad's motor controller (permanently disabling the vehicle) and send it back to the manufacturer in a prepaid envelope, at which point a full $1,900 refund will be issued. Instructions on how to remove the controller are on the company's recall website.

Radio Flyer also currently sells a motorized $600 Model S for Kids and a smaller, foot-powered My First Model Y for $100.