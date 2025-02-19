This Cursed Camaro Three-Wheeler For Sale Is Really Just a Honda Motorcycle

Three-wheelers like the Polaris Slingshot have recently carved out a niche in the enthusiast community, but home-brewed trikes have been around for decades. There’s an unusually wacky one listed on Facebook Marketplace that’s searching for a brave soul to finish it. While it looks like a first-gen Chevy Camaro that swallowed a motorcycle, the motorcycle came first and picked up the Camaro elements along the way.

The build started with a Valkyrie— the Honda, not the Aston Martin. The two-wheeled Valkyrie was a Harley-Davidson-inspired motorcycle built from 1997 to 2003. Someone then alchemized it into a Camaro look-alike by using a 1969 Camaro-style front end made with fiberglass, fiberglass doors, and a metal Camaro body that was significantly narrowed. It actually looks pretty cool from the rear. Put your pitchforks down: Sounds like no classic Camaro was harmed during this build. New body panels were sourced specifically for the project, according to the ad. (It is possible—the Camaro aftermarket is so big that you really can pretty much build a lookalike with catalog parts.)

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An unknown Volkswagen (possibly a Beetle?) provided the front suspension system, and there are disc brakes hiding behind the bright five-spoke wheels. Interior pictures aren’t available, but we’re pretty sure we spot a steering wheel instead of the Valkyrie’s tall, curved handlebars.

While it looks like most of the fabrication work has already been completed, there’s a lot of work left to do before you can cruise into cars and coffee. There’s something really funky going on with the alignment of the front fenders, and you’ll need to budget for paint unless you want to rock the primer look. The seller adds that the 1.5-liter flat-six (how cool is that?!) engine doesn’t run because the carburetors need to be rebuilt.

How difficult would it be to swap in a Subaru-sourced turbocharged flat-four? Actually, how unreasonable would it be? The closed Camaro body cancels out many of the limitations imposed by a motorcycle’s layout, so someone with the right amount of skills and creativity could turn this into a very cool trike. Source the missing trim pieces, finish the interior, and you’ll turn every head with your bitchin’, three-wheeled Camaro. Or just get the Honda six-cylinder bike motor working.

If a car-motorcycle hybrid is what’s missing from your garage, head over to Facebook Marketplace to check out this trike. It’s located in Acton, a town in the mountains behind Los Angeles, and it’s priced at $9,100. It’s been listed for 16 weeks, however, so there might be some wiggle room.

Seen anything else this wacky for sale lately? Send it to tips@thedrive.com