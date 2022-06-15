The Drive Is Hiring a Social Media Editor. Come Work With Us

We live in interesting times. That is both an overused cliche and something of an understatement—particularly when it comes to social platforms and automobiles.

Car prices, meanwhile, continue to climb. New or used—it doesn’t matter. Cars have also never been more electric, and the success of companies like Tesla and models like Ford’s F-150 Lightning suggest the days of the combustion engine may be numbered. We’re only just beginning to grasp what effect that might have on the automotive industry.

In other words, we at The Drive have a lot of work ahead of us to help our readers understand and navigate this changing world. Part of that entails making sure we deliver the best news, car reviews, gear reviews, features, and more across a multitude of social media platforms. If that sounds exciting, we have just the job for you.

The Drive is seeking a new Social Media Editor to spearhead audience development and work with our editors and writers to develop the publication’s voice on social media platforms. The ideal candidate is data-driven, creative, and has a proven track record of growing and engaging with audiences on social platforms. They’re also passionate about online journalism, digital media, and top-notch storytelling.

The Drive

They’ll report directly to me, and they’ll manage our social feeds, track audience trends, find new ways to reach our readers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other avenues, and think critically about the stellar journalism The Drive produces on a daily basis. They’ll also help with The Drive’s push into newsletters and play a central role in some exciting projects we’re cooking behind the scenes.

Plus, you get to talk cars all day with some great gearhead writers, editors, and readers and odds are you’ll even get to drive some cool stuff from time to time. I’m biased, but I think it’s a pretty sweet gig.

You can find more information about benefits, responsibilities, qualifications, and how to apply here. If you have questions, you can reach me here, and The Drive’s Editor-In-Chief Kyle Cheromcha here. We hope to hear from you, and one day, work with you.