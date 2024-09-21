Peterbilt Semi Trucks Get Apple CarPlay Now

The long, lonely interstate now comes with iTunes. Peterbilt recently announced that a new infotainment option is available for its trucks, which will feature updated tech features, including Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Available for all of its conventional cab trucks (the typical long-haul semis you see on the interstate) is a new infotainment center that features an updated operating system for improved performance, an enhanced user interface, and a slew of infotainment and navigation upgrades.

“Everything we do at Peterbilt is to ensure the driver has the best experience in our trucks,” said Jake Montero, assistant general manager of Peterbilt Sales and Marketing. “The new infotainment center offers a user-friendly interface and robust functionality, while providing essential vehicle and route information to maximize productivity.”

Peterbilt

The most notable update to the Peterbilt infotainment is the availability of wired and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. Android users can also wirelessly connect their smartphones with the new system, but the display does not currently include integrated use of Android Auto as it does with Apple CarPlay.

Other features of the new infotainment center include an analog HD camera display with a split-screen viewing, embedded truck-specific navigation with complimentary map updates for three years, an AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with weather reports, and support for English, Spanish, and French languages. The updated infotainment system will be a welcome addition to seasoned and new truckers and is available for Peterbilt truck orders starting this month.