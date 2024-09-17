Perez’s Azerbaijan F1 Crash Linked to Dad’s Pre-Heart Attack, Hospitalization

Antonio Perez Garibay, Sergio Perez’s father, is hospitalized in Mexico City after suffering a pre-heart attack during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Garibay was found unconscious at his home and was rushed to the hospital. According to an official release from the Perez family, he is currently stable but will remain under intensive care for several days.

Due to the timing of the events, reports claim the pre-infarction was triggered by Sergio’s crash in the second-to-last lap of Sunday’s Grand Prix. After driving a masterful race in third place, the Mexican driver was involved in a heavy crash with Carlos Sainz that sent both the Red Bull and Ferrari into the wall, ending his and the team’s quest for much-needed championship points.

It’s believed that the initial shock of the crash—and not to mention what this could mean for his son’s career—led to Garibay’s reaction. The driver’s family is deeply involved in his racing efforts, oftentimes adding more pressure on them due to their media exposure. Garibay is often seen at several races throughout the year, and Checo’s sister Paola Perez Mendoza acts as his manager. Given Checo’s recent lack of performance, some have chosen to back off from social to avoid negativity or bullying comments.

Garibay is heavily involved in Mexican politics and currently holds a seat as a “Diputado Nacional,” which is more or less the equivalent of a congressman. Following a long campaign to endorse Mexico’s newly-elected president (and the country’s first woman president), Garibay has shared his desire to run for higher office. His political endeavors will likely have to be paused to focus on his health.

