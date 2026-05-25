New Bobby Rahal Docufilm Bares the Grit and Glory of One of America’s Greatest Racers

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Racing is more than just multiple cars going head-to-head around a track, trying their best to outperform one another. Racing is humans becoming one with machines and pushing like hell to reach new limits. Racing is reaching a higher level of concentration, so complex actions like steering, shifting, and working the pedals happen subconsciously by default. Racing is all about several human beings doing the absolute best they can with whatever resources they have for a certain number of laps.

That and then some can be witnessed in Bobby Rahal’s new docu-film, True American Racer.

Heinz Kluetmeier via Getty

I had the opportunity to attend a screening ahead of the Indy 500, and I’m so glad I did because it’s a must-watch if you’re a racing diehard. It explains in detail Rahal’s career trajectory, from amateur racing at Road America in his father’s car to Can-Am, Formula Atlantic, Formula 1, and eventually Indy.

The film was produced by FOX Sports, Big Machine Racing Productions, and Chassy Media, and is a heartfelt, insightful, and touching look at Rahal’s life, and frankly, Rahal’s humanity. It dives into his personal struggles early in his career, his enormous success, and his friendship with Jim Trueman, the founder of Red Roof Inn hotels, who not just sponsored his racing endeavors but was a true mentor and friend (as seen above). It also sheds light on his many professional relationships with figures such as Paul Newman and Adrian Newey.

BOBBY RAHAL: TRUE AMERICAN RACER | Official Trailer | FOX Sports Films

If you’re a big fan of Rahal, you might already know most of what you’ll see on screen. If you’re a big fan but only know the basics of his career, like me, this docufilm will open your eyes and dazzle you with a lovely lesson on American racing history. You’ll also get to see commentary from the likes of friend and team co-owner David Letterman, Al Unser Jr., Bryan Herta, as well as several other racing personalities Rahal has worked closely with over the years.

I actually had the pleasure of watching this with my son, and as the dad of a young racing fan, it was so important for him to be exposed to some of these lesser-known stories about open-wheel racing. Bits like Trueman’s battle with cancer during the 1986 Indy 500, and how he literally hung on to dear life just to see Rahal win. It will make you shed a tear, or two, or three. Spoiler alert: Trueman died just 11 days after Rahal’s 500 win. Stories like Newey’s brief but important tenure in IndyCar, and how the world’s best F1 car designer once helped Rahal and (Michael) Andretti become the legends they are now.

George Tiedemann via Getty

The docufilm will be released on streaming platforms later this year, but for now, you can watch a version of it on FS1 on Friday, May 22, at 7:30 pm ET.

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