Jeep Warns Wrangler, Gladiator Owners Not to Park Inside Due to Fire Risk: TDS

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Welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short, The Drive’s morning news roundup bringing you the biggest automotive headlines from around the world.

The Downshift recaps news in a few short sentences, fit with links for the deeper story. Here’s the bulletin for Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

🛻 Stellantis has issued a recall and warning to owners of 2021-2025 model-year Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators, totaling 1.08 million vehicles in the U.S. and 1.3 million globally, to park away from structures due to a fire risk. The problem lies in the electric hydraulic power steering pump’s wiring, which could overheat and combust, even when the vehicle is off. Stellantis says it’s working as quickly as possible to issue a fix, and anticipates one will be available no later than July. [Reuters, Stellantis]

📺 Apple is matching Google’s recent addition of video within Android Auto and allowing iPhone owners to watch videos through CarPlay. Any content that supports AirPlay video streaming will be viewable through your car’s infotainment screen in CarPlay, and the feature will roll out as part of the iOS 27 update coming this fall. [MacRumors]

🤖 Lucid has announced that its DreamDrive 2.0 hands-free driving system is now available for its Gravity SUV. DreamDrive 2.0 is capable of handling lane changes automatically or when signaled by the driver. The update also includes enhancements to Google Maps and clarity on charging performance and projections. [Lucid]

🏭 A strike at GM’s axle supplier Dauch has entered its second week. GM said Monday that none of its plants have been affected by the strike yet, but earlier in the month, it was reported that the automaker had two weeks of axle supply remaining. [Reuters]

🏎️ Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook says that its future demonstrator vehicles, like the Supervan, F-150 Lightning Supertruck and Mustang Cobra Jet, will vary across powertrain configurations instead of being all-electric. [Autocar]

✈️ An electric aircraft tug called the Taxibot is being tested on the ground at Amsterdam’s Schipol airport. It doesn’t just pull planes around, but also powers their systems in the process, negating the need for an auxiliary power unit to run while the plane is taxiing. [Electrek]

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