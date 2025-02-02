‘Ice Pick Bandit’ Punctures 296 Semi Truck Tires in Third Linked Slashing Spree

In what’s become a slasher horror for truckers, an assailant and/or copycats have been visiting truck stops and puncturing tires in an apparent act of random big rig violence. Although more than 1,000 tires are estimated to have been destroyed since the spree began almost two years ago, the long-hauler hater has yet to be caught.

Since June 2023, the “Ice Pick Bandit” has been targeting semi trucks across Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas that have idled for the night. The first known spree was documented in Florida when at least six incidents spanning several interstates were reported to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to WCJB, the law enforcement agency believes the suspect is a disgruntled former trucker. Otherwise, there was no definitive motive then, and there isn’t one now. The fact is that semi-truck tires are expensive, and this guy’s been caught on camera but has yet to be identified.

“If you got 18 tires and those tires can run anywhere from 300 to 500 dollars a piece,” FHP Troop B’s public affairs officer Patrick Riordan told WCJB. “It could get very, very expensive, like to the tune of $10,000 or $12,000.”

That remains the case today. The most recent spree involves two attacks on 18-wheelers between September 2024 and January 2025. According to Fox16, both occurred at the Southfork Truck Stop along I-30 outside of Gurdon, Arkansas. Forty trucks were targeted, resulting in damage to 296 tires.

“If the wheels aren’t turning, we aren’t making nothing,” Mark Watkins told Fox16. Watkins is an owner-operator whose truck was parked at the affected location, but his rig was unscathed. He did confirm that replacing all 18 tires would be a 10-grand expense. “There’s no rhyme or reason for his actions,” he added.

Overdrive, a publication for trucking owner-operators, has been documenting the Ice Pick Bandit’s hits, including in October 2023 and September 2024. Tires are his go-to mark; however, the suspect has also destroyed airbags and brake lines.

The bandit is undoubtedly brazen as the trucks are parked, sometimes idling, but remain well-lit. Drivers will be fast asleep in the cab while the suspect is outside, punching tires with a handheld tool. He is described as a white male, approximately 30 to 40 years old. Even his preferred outfit of a baseball cap, t-shirt, jeans, and gloves is equally generic.

The truck stop manager in Gurdon said more high-resolution, night vision cameras were being installed should the slasher return. The trucking community is in agreement, though, that it’d be better for the Ice Pick Bandit to turn himself in. “[Truckers would] love to catch him and put a whooping on him,” Watkins stated matter of factly.