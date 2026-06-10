GM Wants You to Sell Your EV’s Energy Back to Utilities: TDS

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Welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short, The Drive’s morning news roundup bringing you the biggest automotive headlines from around the world.

The Downshift recaps news briefly, with links to full stories for those seeking more info. This is your bulletin for Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

🔊 The latest episode of The Drivecast, The Drive’s new weekly podcast, will go live later today. Be sure to stay tuned, whether you listen on The Drive, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

🔋 General Motors expects to roll out a feature for EV owners in the coming months that will allow them to sell their car’s energy back to the electrical grid. The feature is expected to reach customers in California and Texas first before wider national availability, and utilities will need to greenlight it on their end, so uptake is going to take some time. [Reuters, Wired]

⛓️‍💥 Honda has recalled more than 880,000 SUVs and trucks in the U.S., across Pilot, Passport, Ridgeline, and ​Acura MDX model ranges, for rear control arm failure. Dealers will inspect the rear subframes of affected vehicles and reinforce them as necessary, free of charge. [Reuters]

🔥 Hot on the heels of a recent Jeep recall involving faulty electrical components that could catch fire, Stellantis is now recalling 17,277 Pacifica Hybrids for battery issues, which could also result in fires. The company advises owners of affected vehicles to park outside. [Autoblog]

🪫 Porsche CEO Michael Leiters reportedly reiterated this week that the automaker will not make an all-electric 911. [Reuters]

📉 BYD’s chairman said that he expects it to become the world’s biggest automaker within the next five years, while the company’s stock price has tumbled as of late. [Reuters]

🏭 Mercedes has launched series production of its new lightweight axial-flux electric motors for high-performance EVs at its oldest plant in Germany, in Berlin-Marienfelde. [Automotive News]

▶️ BMW reportedly sold 10,300 iX3 electric SUVs in Europe in April, the model’s second month on sale, a promising start. [InsideEVs]

🖌️ Chrysler’s design VP, Irina Zavatski, said that Stellantis’ new STLA One platform that will underpin the upcoming Airflow SUV will “give us a lot more flexibility, where at the moment we don’t [have it], so I think it’s going to help us push the language and the proportions.” [Automotive News]

🔫 In a recent interview, Stellantis design chief Ralph Gilles described Chrysler’s interiors before its 2009 bankruptcy as “water-pistol grade” and credited the B8 Audi A4 for highlighting how much better the company needed to be. [Automotive News]

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