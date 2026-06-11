Ford Trucks Finally Got Their Aluminum Supply Back After a 9-Month Drought: TDS

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Welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short, The Drive’s morning news roundup serving up the biggest automotive headlines from across the globe.

The Downshift gets you up to speed with quick recaps of stories, fit with links for those who want to dive deeper into the news. Here’s your bulletin for Thursday, June 11, 2026.

🏭 The Novelis aluminum plant in upstate New York that supplies many automakers, but particularly Ford for the F-150 and Super Duty, finally restarted production this week after it was disrupted last fall and through the first half of 2026 due to multiple fires. The lack of aluminum for the full-size pickup, which incorporates it in its body, has constrained supply and forced Ford (and others) to import the metal, which came at an increased cost due to new tariffs and conflict in the Middle East. [Wall Street Journal]

🚚 The United Auto Workers union has reached a tentative agreement with Dauch, a company that manufacturers axles for General Motors trucks, after a 10-day strike. According to GM, the work stoppage did not ultimately impact vehicle production. [Automotive News]

👟 Nissan is recalling more than 50,000 Kicks SUVs, across 2025 and 2026 model years, for digital instrument clusters that may not work upon startup. The automaker says that a service visit will be required to rectify the problem. [Motor1]

🧑‍⚖️ Uber is suing New York City over a new law that will take effect on July 28 that would “generally prevent” ride-sharing operators from “dismissing drivers absent a ‘bona fide economic reason’ or ‘just cause.'” [Reuters]

Ⓜ️ Toyota is continuing to develop its theoretical MR2 revival on the track, through its Concept M: a GR Yaris with the automaker’s new G20E four-cylinder, still in development, making around 500 horsepower and mounted behind the driver. While the Concept M is rear-wheel drive, GR representatives have hinted that the production car it spawns is likely to be all-wheel drive. [Auto Express]

🔋 Stellantis has incorporated Factorial’s solid-state battery pack into a Dodge Charger Daytona development vehicle that is now undergoing road testing. The automaker says it’s the first application of its kind in North America. [Stellantis]

🏎️ The U.K. Supreme Court will allow Bernie Ecclestone, the FIA, and Formula One Management to appeal a decision to allow Felipe Massa’s claim of conspiracy to deny him the 2008 F1 title to proceed to trial. [Racer]

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