Every Ferrari Enzo Is Rare, But This One That’s for Sale Is Just 1-of-9

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If you’re only familiar with the Ferrari Enzo from magazine photo shoots and Project Gotham Racing, you’d be right in assuming that each of the 399 made is red, yellow, or black. But this being Ferrari, customers could have one in any color they wanted. And nine of those customers did in fact choose Argento Nürburgring—a special shade of silver. One of those cars will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Monaco auction April 25.

The Enzo picked up where the 288 GTO, F40, and F50 left off. And while it’s been superseded in turn by the LaFerrari and F80, its angular bodywork still looks futuristic. It was also the last Ferrari flagship with a naturally aspirated V12, the 6.0-liter engine producing 650 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque. That may seem modest in an era of hybrid Ferraris with four-figure outputs, but it was still enough for zero to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.

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Rosso Corsa (red), Giallo Modena (yellow), and Nero (black) were the standard colors, but customers could request other hues (at extra cost). That’s why the choice of Argento Nürburgring for this car (chassis number 37754) is notable, even if silver isn’t the most interesting color by itself. The nine silver cars are among an estimated 20 in nonstandard colors, or “Extracampionario,” along with one car painted Bianco Avus (white), and another in matte black Nero Opaco instead of the standard gloss finish.

The exterior color is paired with a Rosso leather interior, making number 37754 even rarer. Only five of the silver cars had this interior color, and 37754 is the only one originally delivered to the United Kingdom. It also has extra-large seats, four-point harnesses, and a red tach.

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The car was delivered to its original owner in 2004 and remained with them for the next 15 years, sharing the cover of Auto Italia magazine issue 158 with a Maserati MC12 (itself essentially a reclothed Enzo) in 2009. It was Ferrari Classiche certified in 2019, and showed 11,855 miles on its odometer at the time of auction cataloging.

The auction house expects this Enzo to sell for 4.9 million to 5.3 million euros, equivalent to $5.6 million to $6.1 million at current exchange rates. For reference, two Enzos in the more traditional Rosso Corsa sold for approximately $9.3 million each at separate auctions earlier this year (one in Paris, the other in Scottsdale, Arizona). Even when you’re talking Ferrari flagships, increased rarity doesn’t always equal increased desirability.