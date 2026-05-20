Driving a Chevy Suburban Now Costs $1,500 More per Year Than It Did In January

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Every driver in America is well aware of today’s high gas prices, but a new study puts some hard numbers on just how much our fuel spending has gone up in 2026, and those numbers are bleak. The average annual fuel cost to drive a gas-powered car went up by $706 dollars between January and April. And if you have a big SUV, you’re looking at spending about $1,500 more per year for gas than you did just five months ago if things don’t turn around.

This study, put together by iSeeCars, “analyzed over 2.1 million 3-year-old used cars sold in 2025 to calculate annual mileage and compare annual fuel costs using the cost of fuel (gas or electricity) in January and April 2026.” The broad takeaway—bad gas mileage equals higher operating costs—is pretty obvious. But looking at these actual numbers and thinking about how many people drive around in Suburbans, Tahoes, Yukons, and Sequoias really makes you realize how beat-up we’re getting at the gas pumps these days.

Naturally, this is also an opportunity for EVs to shine. The iSeeCars study also looked at the changes in operating costs for electric and hybrid cars, and also broke out fuel-spending averages by vehicle body type. So if you’re car shopping and cost is a consideration (is it ever not?), taking a look at this data might encourage you to opt for something a little smaller than a three-row body-on-frame GM behemoth.

I’ll share iSeeCars’ tables here wholesale for you to examine and discuss. You’ll find a writeup of the study methodology on the data firm’s site. Since the calculation factors in the average-driven miles of each vehicle, this data is more a reflection of what real American drivers are experencing rather than a direct comparison of fuel economy from one model to another. And of course, we’re using accumulated data to make inferences about the future here—just because the average cost of regular-octane gasoline is $4.56 in the US right now doesn’t mean it’ll be high forever. Still, this is empirical substantiation of just how rough it is to drive a gas hog when fuel prices are volatile.

Top 10 Vehicles With the Biggest Fuel Cost Increases, January vs. April 2026

Rank Model Avg. Miles per Year Annual Fuel Cost, Jan 2026 Annual Fuel Cost, Apr 2026 Fuel Cost Increase 1 Toyota Sequoia 17,856 $3,523 $5,145 $1,623 2 Chevrolet Suburban 19,626 $3,347 $4,889 $1,542 3 Nissan Armada 18,098 $3,284 $4,797 $1,513 4 GMC Yukon XL 18,734 $3,193 $4,664 $1,471 5 Chevrolet Tahoe 16,727 $2,860 $4,177 $1,317 6 Cadillac Escalade ESV 16,387 $2,847 $4,159 $1,312 7 GMC Yukon 16,592 $2,831 $4,135 $1,304 8 Jeep Wagoneer 16,975 $2,782 $4,064 $1,282 9 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 17,069 $2,772 $4,050 $1,277 10 Chrysler Pacifica 20,872 $2,682 $3,918 $1,236 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle Average 13,323 $1,533 $2,240 $706

Fuel Cost Increase By Drivetrain Type, January vs. April 2026

Drivetrain Average Miles per Year Annual Fuel Cost, Jan 2026 Annual Fuel Cost, Apr 2026 Fuel Cost Increase Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles 13,323 $1,533 $2,240 $706 Conventional Hybrids 14,696 $1,055 $1,540 $486 Plug-In Hybrids 11,660 $1,385 $1,676 $291 EVs 11,880 $714 $725 $11

Fuel Cost Increase for Major Gas Vehicle Segments, January vs. April 2026

Segment Average Miles per Year Annual Fuel Cost, Jan 2026 Annual Fuel Cost, Apr 2026 Fuel Cost Increase Minivans 19,292 $2,472 $3,610 $1,139 Trucks 14,369 $2,154 $3,146 $992 SUVs 12,731 $1,479 $2,161 $681 Passenger Cars 13,714 $1,316 $1,922 $606

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