Driving a Chevy Suburban Now Costs $1,500 More per Year Than It Did In January

We all know gas is expensive these days, but this new study puts some real hard numbers on exactly how much large SUVs are costing those of us who daily drive them.

By Andrew P. Collins

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Chevy Suburban getting gas
Chevrolet, adobe.stock.com, edited by the author

Every driver in America is well aware of today’s high gas prices, but a new study puts some hard numbers on just how much our fuel spending has gone up in 2026, and those numbers are bleak. The average annual fuel cost to drive a gas-powered car went up by $706 dollars between January and April. And if you have a big SUV, you’re looking at spending about $1,500 more per year for gas than you did just five months ago if things don’t turn around.

This study, put together by iSeeCars, “analyzed over 2.1 million 3-year-old used cars sold in 2025 to calculate annual mileage and compare annual fuel costs using the cost of fuel (gas or electricity) in January and April 2026.” The broad takeaway—bad gas mileage equals higher operating costs—is pretty obvious. But looking at these actual numbers and thinking about how many people drive around in Suburbans, Tahoes, Yukons, and Sequoias really makes you realize how beat-up we’re getting at the gas pumps these days.

Naturally, this is also an opportunity for EVs to shine. The iSeeCars study also looked at the changes in operating costs for electric and hybrid cars, and also broke out fuel-spending averages by vehicle body type. So if you’re car shopping and cost is a consideration (is it ever not?), taking a look at this data might encourage you to opt for something a little smaller than a three-row body-on-frame GM behemoth.

I’ll share iSeeCars’ tables here wholesale for you to examine and discuss. You’ll find a writeup of the study methodology on the data firm’s site. Since the calculation factors in the average-driven miles of each vehicle, this data is more a reflection of what real American drivers are experencing rather than a direct comparison of fuel economy from one model to another. And of course, we’re using accumulated data to make inferences about the future here—just because the average cost of regular-octane gasoline is $4.56 in the US right now doesn’t mean it’ll be high forever. Still, this is empirical substantiation of just how rough it is to drive a gas hog when fuel prices are volatile.

Top 10 Vehicles With the Biggest Fuel Cost Increases, January vs. April 2026

RankModelAvg. Miles per YearAnnual Fuel Cost, Jan 2026Annual Fuel Cost, Apr 2026Fuel Cost Increase
1Toyota Sequoia17,856$3,523$5,145$1,623
2Chevrolet Suburban19,626$3,347$4,889$1,542
3Nissan Armada18,098$3,284$4,797$1,513
4GMC Yukon XL18,734$3,193$4,664$1,471
5Chevrolet Tahoe16,727$2,860$4,177$1,317
6Cadillac Escalade ESV16,387$2,847$4,159$1,312
7GMC Yukon16,592$2,831$4,135$1,304
8Jeep Wagoneer16,975$2,782$4,064$1,282
9GMC Sierra 1500 Limited17,069$2,772$4,050$1,277
10Chrysler Pacifica20,872$2,682$3,918$1,236
Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle Average13,323$1,533$2,240$706

Fuel Cost Increase By Drivetrain Type, January vs. April 2026

DrivetrainAverage Miles per YearAnnual Fuel Cost, Jan 2026Annual Fuel Cost, Apr 2026Fuel Cost Increase
Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles13,323$1,533$2,240$706
Conventional Hybrids14,696$1,055$1,540$486
Plug-In Hybrids11,660$1,385$1,676$291
EVs11,880$714$725$11

Fuel Cost Increase for Major Gas Vehicle Segments, January vs. April 2026

SegmentAverage Miles per YearAnnual Fuel Cost, Jan 2026Annual Fuel Cost, Apr 2026Fuel Cost Increase
Minivans19,292$2,472$3,610$1,139
Trucks14,369$2,154$3,146$992
SUVs12,731$1,479$2,161$681
Passenger Cars13,714$1,316$1,922$606

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Andrew P. Collins Avatar

Andrew P. Collins

Executive Editor

Automotive journalist since 2013, Andrew primarily coordinates features, sponsored content, and multi-departmental initiatives at The Drive.