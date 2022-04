In addition to seeing awesome cars throw themselves sideways around turns, another wonderful thing Formula Drift gives us is the opportunity to practice photography. You're usually sitting close enough that you can grab at least a couple of really cool photos. Just for fun, I thought I'd bring my cheap instant camera to this past weekend's Long Beach season opener. The results came out way better than I could have ever imagined.

I'd bought the $70 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera (in Sky Blue, duh) as a party favor a few weeks back and had some film left over. Why not bring it to FD? Could be fun. It's lightweight and slim and fit unobtrusively in my camera backpack. There's a 60mm lens and the shutter speed is automatic-chosen based on lighting conditions with a permanent ISO 800. With the built-in flash, it worked great with taking pictures of my friends in a dark bar. But now, I'd be outside in full daylight taking pictures of cars between 15 to 50 feet away.