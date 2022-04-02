How to Get Back Your Motorcycling Groove After Months Away

Your passion, hobby, mode of transport, and the thing that makes you feel simultaneously alive and calm: riding motorcycles. Many lucky bikers get to throw their leg over whenever the mood strikes, all year-round. But not everyone is as fortunate and, for one reason or another, some of us need to spend time away from two wheels. If you’ve ever been forced to take a breather from riding, you might be familiar with the mix of excited nervousness that precedes your first time back in the saddle. It’s perfectly normal to feel some nerves creep in, healthy even. But if you feel like you've lost your groove, know that you have a right to get it back, that you've earned it from the countless miles you’ve wracked up on odometers. Thankfully, nothing has actually been lost. The path to getting your confidence and skills back to where they were is straightforward and only requires some patience. The guide below outlines some of the ways that we at The Drive get our grove back after months away from biking. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Why Do I Need This? You’re about to take charge of something that’s the equivalent of a ballistic missile to most non-bikers. Ok, that might be over the top, but motorcycles are serious machines and need to be respected. Speaking personally, I spent hundreds of hours on two wheels before I truly felt comfortable and developed my biker’s intuition. That confidence was severely diminished when I wasn’t able to ride for almost a year. Bikers who ride frequently are constantly honing their instincts and reactions, and developing a feeling of unity with their bike. If you’ve spent some time away from riding, it can take a while to get your mind and muscle memory back to where it was before. You’re safest when riding to the best of your ability, so that’s why you need to spend some time getting back to that state. What Do I Need To Do? There are a few ways you can get back into the swing of things, both mentally and physically. None of these suggestions are mandatory, but all are advised. In this guide, I’m going to cover how to feel comfortable in your gear, getting back to basics, what you do to find your grove again, and preventative measures you can take to stay groovy all year round.

Jonathon Klein Alpinestars SP-8 v2 Gloves

Get Comfortable With Your Gear Being comfortable in your riding gear is a determining factor in how confident you feel on the road. I’ve ridden in gear that’s been too big for me and other gear that was too small (sometimes simultaneously). You don’t want your jacket flapping around in the wind, and likewise, you don’t want to fight against your gloves when you need to use the controls. Gear that doesn’t fit correctly isn’t just annoying, it’s dangerous. If your riding gear is too loose in the event of an accident, the armor won't work the way it should. A few weeks before hitting the road, try on all your gear to make sure it still fits. Some gloves, especially leather ones, can become tight if they’re not in use. If your gloves have stiffened up, spend some time wearing and stretching them. Anyone who needs new gear should check out this article, where we recommend some of the best gear to pick up before you start riding again in spring. In short, here’s what you need to do: Make sure all your old gear still fits

Break in any gear that’s become stiff

Replace anything that doesn’t fit correctly

msf-usa.org Basic Beginner MSF Course

Back To Basics (With a Course) Riding a motorcycle is a skill, and like any skill, to be good you need to have solid fundamentals. As the saying goes, ‘you need to know the rules to break them.’ There’s no better way to get back to basics than taking a motorcycle safety course. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) is one of the biggest names in the game, and for a good reason. The company’s Basic Rider Course has helped countless rides establish or re-establish motorcycle fundamentals. Some people will even take the Basic Rider Course and then the Advanced Rider Course to bring their skill level back to where it was relatively quick. If there’s no MSF school in your area, consider other bike safety schools. If you’re on a tight budget, it’s worth checking whether your state offers a free motorcycle safety program, as some do.

msf-usa.org Basic riding drill

Back To Basics (By Yourself) If your budget doesn’t stretch to a motorcycle safety course, or you can’t find a suitable one in your area, all isn't lost because you can do it yourself. All you need is a large empty space, your bike, some cones, and patience. Anyone who’s taken a basic motorcycle course before can recreate the drills you practiced on the course. If you’ve never taken a course, keep reading to find out some of the skills that you can practice by yourself. Set up two cones as far apart as your space allows, and practice starting, stopping, and shifting up and down smoothly. You can also move these cones closer and practice emergency braking from around 30 mph. Using markers, practice slow-speed maneuvers, like figures of eight and weaves. If you’re in a car park, the parking space lines are great for practicing performing a U-turn from a standstill. You can also practice turning your bike and leaning it to higher degrees as your confidence returns. It’s always good to run through the procedure of picking your bike up, as you never know when you’ll need to, especially if you like adventure riding.

Jonathon Klein Indian FTR S on Jonathon Klein's favorite road