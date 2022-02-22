2010 Ford Ranger With 83,000 Miles Will Cost You $23K at CarMax

The strange part about this is the fact that this Ranger isn't exactly optioned up, either. It's an XLT, so not completely barebones, but it's still a four-cylinder truck with cloth seats and an aftermarket head unit. Luxury features include cruise control, air conditioning, and alloy wheels.
Don't mistake my distaste for this listing as hatred for the Ranger itself, either. The previous-generation Ranger is a great utility vehicle... when it's reasonably priced. Keep in mind, this particular model is two-wheel drive and would've originally stickered for something like $21,000 when it was sold in 2010. Rangers are good trucks, but this seems over the top. It doesn't even have a stick shift, which is what everyone says they miss about these pickups.