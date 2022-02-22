2010 Ford Ranger With 83,000 Miles Will Cost You $23K at CarMax

It's a 2WD four-cylinder truck with an automatic.

By Peter Holderith
I'm happy smaller trucks are returning to the market. We've got the Ford Maverick, which is extremely solid, along with the stylish Hyundai Santa Cruz. Despite these offerings, though, older trucks like the previous-generation Ford Ranger are still popular, and occasionally, they demand a premium. 

Typically you'll see an upcharge on spotless low-mileage examples, though they pop up on other in-demand trucks too that maybe aren't so preserved. A 2010 Ford Ranger with 83,452 miles is currently listed for sale on CarMax  for the perhaps not shocking but still unreasonable sum of $22,998. Keep in mind, the new Maverick starts at $21,490 for a base truck, or $23,855 for an XLT with a few added extras. Yes, dealer markups may come into play as this is the year of our lord 2022, but the point still stands. We're begging you, CarMax: give us a break.

The strange part about this is the fact that this Ranger isn't exactly optioned up, either. It's an XLT, so not completely barebones, but it's still a four-cylinder truck with cloth seats and an aftermarket head unit. Luxury features include cruise control, air conditioning, and alloy wheels. 

Don't mistake my distaste for this listing as hatred for the Ranger itself, either. The previous-generation Ranger is a great utility vehicle... when it's reasonably priced. Keep in mind, this particular model is two-wheel drive and would've originally stickered for something like $21,000 when it was sold in 2010. Rangers are good trucks, but this seems over the top. It doesn't even have a stick shift, which is what everyone says they miss about these pickups.

Really, this is just one more example of high vehicle demand at a time when supply is especially low. I'm not even going to mention why supply is so bad because I'm sure you already know, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating. Prices will come back down eventually, that future I am willing into existence. Until then, however, we're just going to have to deal with $23,000, 12-year-old Ford Rangers with almost 84,000 miles. It's far from ideal, but all things—even crazy used car prices—must come to an end.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: peter@thedrive.com

