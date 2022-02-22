2010 Ford Ranger With 83,000 Miles Will Cost You $23K at CarMax

I'm happy smaller trucks are returning to the market. We've got the Ford Maverick, which is extremely solid, along with the stylish Hyundai Santa Cruz. Despite these offerings, though, older trucks like the previous-generation Ford Ranger are still popular, and occasionally, they demand a premium.

Typically you'll see an upcharge on spotless low-mileage examples, though they pop up on other in-demand trucks too that maybe aren't so preserved. A 2010 Ford Ranger with 83,452 miles is currently listed for sale on CarMax for the perhaps not shocking but still unreasonable sum of $22,998. Keep in mind, the new Maverick starts at $21,490 for a base truck, or $23,855 for an XLT with a few added extras. Yes, dealer markups may come into play as this is the year of our lord 2022, but the point still stands. We're begging you, CarMax: give us a break.