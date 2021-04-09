The World Rally Championship Could Race at the Nurburgring Next Year

To be clear, World Rallycross (World RX), the wheel-to-wheel rally series, competes there already. But the single-car time trials that make up the World Rally Championship (WRC) have never taken place there. That just might change, though, because the series has picked up a new promoter.

Specifically, it's the same promoter as World RX—creatively named WRC Promotor GmbH—so they're already familiar with organizing rally events at the Green Hell. This change in management also occurs in conjunction with the closing of the existing venue where the German leg of the WRC rally is held, in Saarland.

What this all means is that the venue for next year's Rally Germany is up in the air, and the people who hold a lot of races at the Nürburgring already have just taken control of where the event will take place. Put this together with a statement cited by Bridge To Gantry from the organization that says "the focus of the German World Championship is to shift in the direction of the Nürburgring in the future," and you start to see the bigger picture here.

It's unclear which track layout the WRC would use seeing as the Nurburgring has several. Most race fans are familiar with the Nordschleife, though World RX currently competes 'round the Müllenbachschleife. It features a mix of asphalt and dirt, though WRC is usually interested in the latter. Germany's Rally Magazin says a test at the Nordschleife is possible, so there's at least hope.

So, assuming this vaccination business all goes off without a hitch, we can probably look forward to some high-strung rally cars blazing around the Green Hell, possibly as soon as 2022. Hopefully, it all adds up. You already know The Drive will be there if it happens.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com