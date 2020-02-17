Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix Docuseries Season 2 Trailer Oozes Drama

On the 28th of February, or Friday of next week, Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive docu-drama returns for a second season. This time, the series will retell the 2019 F1 campaign and do so with the help of the sport's frontrunners, Mercedes-AMG and Scuderia Ferrari.

Both Ferrari and Mercedes shut their doors to Netflix's camera crews while filming Drive to Survive's first season, believing their status as the most-covered F1 teams meant they needed no additional publicizing. When they saw the show bridged Netflix's customer base and F1 fans, however, both teams had a change of heart and volunteered to be in season two.