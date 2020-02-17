Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix Docuseries Season 2 Trailer Oozes Drama
Crashes, rivalries, and plenty of swearing—this go-around has it all.
On the 28th of February, or Friday of next week, Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive docu-drama returns for a second season. This time, the series will retell the 2019 F1 campaign and do so with the help of the sport's frontrunners, Mercedes-AMG and Scuderia Ferrari.
Both Ferrari and Mercedes shut their doors to Netflix's camera crews while filming Drive to Survive's first season, believing their status as the most-covered F1 teams meant they needed no additional publicizing. When they saw the show bridged Netflix's customer base and F1 fans, however, both teams had a change of heart and volunteered to be in season two.
Unfortunately for Mercedes, its filming slot coincided with its home race at the German Grand Prix, which—without spoiling much—went less than smoothly. We can be sure that the episode Mercedes has to itself will be a stellar piece of television, though, as F1's official YouTube channel rated the 2019 German Grand Prix the best race of the 2010s, likely in part because there were too many storylines for a single episode to follow. Expect to see clips of this magnificent race throughout the season.
The series' executive producer Paul Martin stated in now-deleted tweets (whose contents were archived by a Reddit post) that season two will also revisit Daniel Ricciardo at Renault, follow Pierre Gasly's emotional rollercoaster of a year, and cast a spotlight on the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, which was blackened by the death of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert during a support race.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive's second outing is expected to start on a lighter note with everyone's favorite expletive-slinging team principal, Haas' Günther Steiner. We're pretty sure episode one will feature plenty of swearing, but for once, Romain Grosjean might not be the target.
