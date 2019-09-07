DMVs Are Making Millions of Dollars Selling Drivers' Personal Data to Third Parties: Report

Long wait lines and forgetting proper documentation apparently aren’t the only concerns when applying for a new license or vehicle registration at your local department of motor vehicles. Vice.com’s Motherboard team recently obtained a number of financial documents revealing that the DMVs in several states are making extra cash by selling personal records to third-parties, sometimes unlawfully.

According to the team’s finding, DMVs in multiple states have made as much as tens of millions of dollars every year from selling data on registered and licensed drivers. Although DMV records are considered public, selling the data for specific purposes, like for authorized private investigators, towing, or insurance companies, is supposedly considered a normal practice within the agencies. But not everyone outside, such as the general public, knows this and some of those transactions weren’t so legitimate, including ones that sold data to unauthorized private investigators, bail bond firms, and bounty hunters.

As an example, the outlet discovered that the Rhode Island DMV made as much as $384,000 selling personal data between 2015 and 2019, while the state of Wisconsin made as much as a whopping $17,140,914 in the 2018 fiscal year, as confirmed in an email from department spokesperson. And the state of Florida definitely ranks one of the highest, making over $77 million off these transactions in the year 2017 alone.

Better yet, there are others buying up the info as well. Motherboard found that credit reporting agencies like Experian buy the data in bulk and financial transaction spreadsheets from the Virginia DMV, New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, and Delaware DMV revealed dozens of data sale and sharing agreements. Motherboard alleges the numbers are even higher since they didn’t obtain records from all 50 states.