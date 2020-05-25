How To Reupholster Car Seats

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Are your car’s seats in such bad nick that your dog doesn’t want a ride to the park? Do all the rips, tears, and slashes bring to mind a tiger delivery service? Do you get a daily seat-spring colonoscopy? Are you ready to admit your car needs help? Fantastic. You’re in the right place.

Keys, cell phones, wallets, pocket knives, dogs, kids, and your own rear end can, over time, damage your car’s interior fabric. The condition of its upholstery is one of the first things people notice about your car; a poorly kept interior can decrease its value.

For newer cars, replacement seat covers can usually be purchased from a dealership, directly from the manufacturer, or from the aftermarket, although DIY’ers must contend with a complicated array of clips, screws, and electronics to install them. Older cars without complicated mechanisms are easier to reupholster, as long as replacement covers are available. If made-to-measure replacements aren’t available, or if you want a wilder pattern, you’re looking at sewing your own upholstery.

Whatever the case may be, The Drive’s crack How-To team is here to help you reupholster your seats, and get your car looking factory-fresh or runway-ready. Summon your inner Ralph Lauren and let’s get to work!

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: Two to four hours

Skill Level: Intermediate

Vehicle System: Interior