What Project Would You Put This On-Sale Ford Eluminator Mach E Motor Into?

Who doesn't love a project car that goes outside the normal formula? Better yet if it's something especially unique that guarantees excellent power for its size. With those two, how can you lose?

What may look like a cross between a 13B rotary and Getrag gearbox, is actually quite different than both. What you're looking at is an electric motor that normally lives in the Ford Mach E but is offered as a crate engine, er, crate motor, and dubbed the Eluminator. It's also currently on sale.

From the factory, the crate motor produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, which isn't bad for something that weighs just 205 pounds and measures 570 mm (22 in) long, 345 mm (13.6 in) wide, and 370 mm (13.6 in) tall. Think of the possibilities you have given those small dimensions and dense power.

throtl/Ford

Imagine throwing one on each axle and having 562 horsepower and 632 lb-ft of torque to play with. According to throtl, the retailer that's currently marked this crate motor down, the motor includes a high-voltage motor to traction inverter harness, low-voltage harness/connector, and vent tube assembly, but doesn't include a traction inverter, control system, and battery. You'll have to source those from elsewhere.

This might be a bit too lofty of a daydream, but people have certainly spent far more on internal combustion options that don't rock 317 instant-pound-feet of torque. Or that are so incredibly small in terms of overall footprint. One of the countless potential applications that come to mind is throwing the Eluminator into a Mazda RX-8. Imagine replacing that triangle-filled bees nest of a rotary with an even revvier bees-nest-EV that makes far more torque. Yes, please.

Better yet, throtl has marked it down to $4,197.60 delivered to your door, though shipping charges may apply. So where would you throw an Eluminator into? Sound off in the comments below.

