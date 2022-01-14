Here’s How a Pro Waxes a Car by Hand

I admit that if I didn’t have nearly a decade of experience professionally detailing cars, I’d probably neglect wax too. It can be intimidating for novice car-care enthusiasts. Nonetheless, your neighbors here at The Drive are looking out for you, so we’ve put together a handy guide to show you the proper way to wax your car by hand.

When they ask about my secret to their luster, my response is always: Keep up with the wax. This is followed by a brief walk-through on how and why it should be done. Waxing your car is key for many reasons, and taking the time to do it right is just as important as staying on top of your regularly scheduled maintenance.

My neighbors are hilarious. I consider a five-minute conversation with them as part of my Sunday morning routine as it’s inevitable that one of them will yell from across the street any time they spot me cleaning my cars. This almost always leads to a conversation about how impressed they are that the paint on both of my cars appears flawless, despite their respective 200,000-mile lives.

Waxing Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 2-4 hours, depending on size of vehicle

Skill Level: Beginner

Vehicle System: Exterior

Why Is Waxing Your Car Important?

Think of wax as a protectant for your clear coat, which is the thin clear paint applied to protect your car’s hue. There are two different common types of waxes for cars: Carnauba and synthetic. Carnauba (the most common) is extracted from Brazilian palm leaves, and it’s loved because of its glossy finish and overall thickness. Synthetic wax is a hodgepodge of chemicals designed to bond with your paint’s surface.

Carnauba wax is shinier in the end and has a thicker layer of protection than synthetic wax. Synthetic is easier to apply and lasts longer, at the sacrifice of a glossier finish. Synthetic wax can be applied via machine or hand and carnauba by hand only. Determining which one to use is up to you and how lazy you feel on any given Sunday afternoon. However, since I’m teaching you how to do this by hand, grab yourself some Carnauba wax.

A good rule of thumb to remember when you’re shopping is that the harder the Carnauba wax compound is, the better. And if you’re reading this, you most likely take pride in your vehicle’s appearance, or at least you’ve chosen to take it a bit more seriously. In that case, kudos! It’s one of the easiest steps you can take to help your clear coat do its job of protecting the paint from the weather, harmful chemicals, and the sun’s harsh rays.

Get it? Great. Now, on to the next part.

Safety

I know I don’t have to say this for everyone, but don’t consume the wax or cleaning chemicals. Some of them can smell good — delicious even, I know — but it’s not a great idea.

Everything You’ll Need To Wax Your Car:

Waxing your car can get messy, and you could potentially do more damage to your paint in the waxing process. I know this because I’ve done this. Learn from my mistakes. Here’s what you’ll need to do and avoid in order to have this process go smoothly:

Clothing without exposed zippers or hard materials. Sweat suits are welcome here. Beware of the buttons on your jacket sleeves

Soft microfibers. Preferably without edges to avoid scratches

Seems like a no brainer, but take off any jewelry

Step ladder (optional)

Disposable gloves (optional)

Comfortable weather, unless you have a garage

Garage (optional, depending on weather)

Materials:

Organizing the necessities here is crucial for saving time, and going through the process properly. Put your microfibers in a bag or clean container separate from everything else and never allow them to touch the ground. If they happen to fall or touch a dirty surface, get a new one. Microfibers are able to pick up on dust and debris that you can’t always see. You especially don’t want this to touch a car that you just stripped of all its protectants.