2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review: Out GTI-ing the GTI

At first glance, the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI seems unremarkable. It doesn’t have the look-at-me styling that some of its rivals have, and in a world where even family crossovers can hit 60 in under 6 seconds, it’s not going to blow you away with its performance.

We live in a day and age when the Overton Window on horsepower and size has shifted into the absurd. The GLI flies in the face of this absurdity. But that’s not to say it asks you to settle for less. Instead, it provides an incredibly persuasive argument for what a do-it-all, sporty daily driver should be.

My first impressions of this car were admittedly lukewarm. I couldn’t help but ask myself, “Who is this for? If I wanted a sporty commuter, why not spend a bit more and get something with a lot more power? And if I needed to haul things and people, wouldn’t I be shopping for something bigger?” Yet, the more I drove the GLI, the more I got it. And by the end of the week, it had totally won me over by the simple fact that, in some ways, the GLI is more of a GTI than the real GTI, which no longer comes with a manual.

VW

The Basics

The 2025 Jetta GLI is a sports sedan that sits at the top of Volkswagen’s Jetta food chain and is the sedan sibling of the Golf GTI. While the standard Jetta is your run-of-the-mill compact sedan, the GLI (which stands for Grand Luxury Injection) takes the daily driver formula of the standard Jetta. It tightens the suspension, adds some sporty aesthetics, and drops in VW’s tried and true 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine.

For 2025, the Jetta sees its first major facelift in seven years. The most obvious changes are up front. The gaping grille of the previous GLI is now smaller and more asymmetrical. This change, along with shorter, wider headlights, paradoxically gives the car a sportier and more understated appearance. The rest of the car’s silhouette remains essentially unchanged, retaining the subtle red touches unique to the GLI line. On most colors, the small pops of red look great, but they manage to get lost in the mix with our presser’s King’s Red Metallic paint.

The fact that the Jetta GLI is considered a compact speaks volumes to how enormous vehicles have gotten in the last decade or so. Don’t be swayed by outdated terminology—there’s ample space for four adults and their luggage in this “compact.” And even though VW stopped making near-Audi quality interiors for their lower-priced models several years ago, the interior is still well designed and features quality materials. There are soft-touch plastics and leather in places you’re most likely to notice most, and the hard plastics are reserved for the areas that are primarily out of your usual sightlines. The GLI also uses piano-black surfaces that are hard to keep clean. I wouldn’t consider it a deal breaker, especially when the worst culprit by far—the infotainment screen—is a smudge magnet in most modern cars.

Audrey Holden

Driving the VW Jetta GLI

The GLI’s EA888 engine has been in production in some capacity since 2009, and for good reason. The version found under the hood makes 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque at just 1,700rpm, which helps create a wonderfully usable power band. The six-speed manual transmission is very satisfying to use with its mechanical throws and light-yet-communicative clutch.

For all of its fun-to-drive accolades, the GLI is a fantastic commuter and highway cruiser. It’s much quieter at highway speeds than the Civic Si or Acura Integra A-Spec, and it soaked up all but the very worst bumps LA roads could throw at it.

The GLI’s infotainment screen is the same one found in many VWs, dating back to 2018. It’s dated, but it’s easy to operate. My biggest complaint about the car is the poorly functioning capacitive touch controls that have plagued VWs for years. It feels almost cliché to talk about them in 2025. And while VW has begun replacing them with physical controls in many of its models, they are inexplicable new additions to the 2025 GLI.

I often drive VWs, and I have their steering wheel button layout memorized. Yet despite this familiarity, I never adjusted to the GLI’s touch controls. The few that are easy to find on feel, like the stereo volume or cruise control, exhibit discernible lag and sometimes require multiple touches before eliciting a response. Other functions, like the climate control, are just as dimwitted and are nearly impossible to locate without looking. It’s not so much a system that you would get better at using, but something you would learn to live with.

VW JAMES LIPMAN

But! There’s still good news. Some controls have physical buttons, and one of them controls the best feature on the car: the adjustable dampers. The GLI feels at home in both Comfort and Normal driving modes. Even in sport mode, the GLI felt comfortable on all but the very worst roads Los Angeles could throw at it. That’s not to say sport mode is too plush, either. In sport mode, the car becomes very responsive thanks to the firm dampers, heavier, more responsive steering, and sharper throttle response.

The Jetta GLI is a joy on canyon roads. With peak torque kicking in early in the rev range, you’re really never in the wrong gear. When you do choose to chase all 228 hp, the power band is smooth, and the engine delivers a great sound. It may seem underpowered by today’s standards, but it never leaves you wanting more. However, if VW wants the GLI to remain competitive with rivals like the 286hp Elantra N, the GLI may be due for a slight power increase.

Noticeably absent is a rev-matching feature found on many of the GLI’s competitors. If you enjoy your driving as free of electronic aids as possible, this may be a welcome subtraction. However, pedal spacing isn’t ideal for heel-and-toe downshifts in any situation but very aggressive braking, and I found myself wishing a rev-matching feature was at least an option.

The Highs and Lows

The GLI effortlessly adapts to every situation. Four adults fit very comfortably, there’s ample trunk space, and the ride is smooth. And when the mood strikes for a bit of fun, the GLI is eager to provide it. If you’re so inclined to leave it in sport mode most of the time, as I did, the car will continually find ways to put a smile on your face. Best of all, the Jetta GLI does all of this at a modest price.

VW

On balance, the touch capacitive controls were never anything but annoying to use and cheapened an overall refined experience. I also found myself missing the VW interiors of yore. Recent Jettas have received more budget materials like hard plastics compared to other VWs like the Golf, which sported a look and feel akin to Audis. The GLI has improved for this generation, but VW, overall, has taken a small step back. They still match or even outshine their rivals, but my expectations for the brand are higher.

VW Jetta GLI Features, Options, and Competition

Unlike the 2024 model, the 2025 Jetta GLI comes in exactly one trim: the top-of-the-line Autobahn. With the Autobahn, you get features like leather seats, radar-guided cruise control, heated and ventilated seats, and a sunroof. The $650 “Black Package” that my loaner was equipped with swaps the standard mirror caps and wheels for black ones, and is the lone option. The only choice you’re required to make is between two excellent transmissions: the “I-can’t-believe-this-is-still-an-option” six-speed manual or VW’s quick-shifting seven-speed DSG.

VW, Audrey Holden

If you’re shopping for a sporty daily driver in the low-mid $30k range, options are limited. Luckily, though, they’re also some of the best cars on sale today, and the competition is fierce. The Hyundai Elantra N is the car most similar to the GLI. The N packs more of a punch and is also offered in a manual. The styling is much more attention-grabbing, but whether or not that’s a good thing will depend on the buyer. The Honda Civic Si is the GLI’s next-closest competitor. The savings of nearly $4,000 may tempt you, but I’d argue the GLI is worth the extra cash if you have it. The Si is down on power (28 fewer horses), and it’s not as quiet going down the road. If you want to keep it in the VW family, the Golf GTI is an option. It trades the trunk for a hatch, is up 20hp over the GLI, and has more modern infotainment. Noticeably missing from its options list, though, is a six-speed manual. With the Golf GTI, your only transmission option is the 7-speed DSG, making the GLI more of a GTI in that particular area. Other, less similar options include the AWD and auto-only Mazda 3 Turbo, or the $40k AWD Subaru WRX and Corolla GR.

Fuel Economy

The EPA rates the Jetta GLI’s fuel economy at 26mpg city, 36mpg highway, and 30mpg combined, which is better than the Golf GTI’s 24/32/ 27. Throughout the week, I averaged 25 mpg, with most trips consisting of fuel-intensive city commutes and spirited canyon runs. Even my low 25mpg is better than the Elantra N’s 21 mpg city rating, and is just shy of the Si’s 27 mpg. On the highway, the GLI is only bested by the Si’s 37mpg rating and performs much better than the Elantra N’s 29 mpg.

fueleconomy.gov

Value and Verdict

The GLI is a bargain, especially in today’s market, where the average new-car price is hovering near $50,000. You get a lot for your money: a comfortable and well-made interior, lots of creature comforts, and plenty of sporting pedigree with the engine and suspension. There are less expensive cars out there, but none of them offer the same level of performance, value, and comfort as the GLI. Similar, more powerful sedans like the Civic Type R exist, but come at a much higher price.

If you need one car to do it all on a budget, the GLI is a serious contender. Furthermore, it seems to have picked up the baton where the current GTI left it, offering practicality, fun, and just enough German seriousness to call itself a Volkswagen. It’s a compelling package with good bits inside and out, from real buttons and knobs to a refreshed exterior. The 2025 VW Jetta GLI is worthy of your attention.

VW provided The Drive with a seven-day loan of this vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Specs Base Price (Autobahn w/ Black Package as tested) $35,202 ($36,125) Powertrain 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder | 6-speed manual | front-wheel drive Horsepower 228 @ 5,000 rpm Torque 258 @ 1,700 rpm Seating Capacity 5 Curb Weight 3,311 pounds Cargo Volume 14.1 cubic feet EPA Fuel Economy 26 mpg city | 36 highway | 30 combined Score 9/10

Quick Take The Jetta GLI is an affordable way to inject fun into your daily driving needs.

