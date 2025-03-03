2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Review: Affordable Gas Whisperer

Have you heard? Hybrids are making a comeback. After being cast aside for a few years in favor of shiny, new electric vehicles, automakers have since reconsidered. EVs are still a hot topic, but hybrid models are no longer relegated to the back pages of presentations on future growth. Why the change of heart? Consumer interest.

BEV sales growth is slowing down while a typical hybrid takes half as long to sell compared to the average car, according to Automotive News. So where does that leave vehicles like the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid? The Elantra is one of the few sedans still available in a U.S. market that favors trucks and SUVs. But against those odds, the Hyundai compact car remains a top seller.

After a week in this sub-$30K-to-start Hybrid variant, it’s not hard to see why.

The Basics

Refreshed last year with exterior updates and amenities add-ons, the Elantra Hybrid comes in your choice of three trims: the base Blue, the new mid-tier SEL Sport, and this top-of-the-line Limited. The Elantra Hybrid itself is fairly new, having been introduced with the 2021 redesign. The gas Elantra starts at $23,320 while the Hybrid starts at $26,645, which makes it the cheapest electrified Hyundai available.

Currently in its sixth generation, the Elantra is one of the oldest Hyundai nameplates still around. Design-wise, it’s hit or miss depending on what you’re looking at. Some people, myself included, may not care for the front grille’s complex “Parametric Dynamics” design. The cascading angles, which also appear on the C-pillar, look cool, sure, but are a detailer’s nightmare. Of course, there are others who will walk by, give you a thumbs up, and say, “Oh, that’s such a pretty car!” True story, and, thanks again, grandma.

Being a small sedan isn’t a hindrance inside, either. The Elantra Hybrid Limited I tested was comfortable, roomy, and had plenty of buttons (yasss). But there are cons. Rearward visibility was surprisingly bad. Also, perhaps a one-off issue, but the Elantra Hybrid’s cabin was not quiet compared to my previous experience driving one. Nevertheless, wind noise from the B-pillar turned any drive over 50 mph into agony for my left ear.

Driving the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

The Elantra Hybrid is outfitted with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine with a total output of 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque traveling to the front wheels through a six-speed DCT. Driving around, the Elantra Hybrid didn’t feel underpowered and its engine note isn’t awful under normal commuting conditions.

The ride was compliant and I heard zero creaks or rattles when driving over pockmarked roads. The compact four-door is easy to maneuver wherever—teeny parking spots, tight U-turns, a typical American garage with junk in it. Attempt any dynamic driving, though, and that hybrid engine will sound like it’s working too hard or maybe not at all.

The Elantra Hybrid has three drive modes: Eco, Sport, and Smart. Previously, Normal was the standard setting, but Eco now appears as the default drive mode. Sport mode adjusts the steering feel and holds gears longer while Smart mode applies the appropriate setting on-the-fly based on driving habits.

I gave Sport a try but it was hardly thrilling. The steering did feel tighter, but the high revs sounded like a struggle for the engine. The Elantra Hybrid didn’t perform poorly; it just sounded tired. In Eco, the powertrain acted uninterested, seemingly holding shifts as if forgetting there were other gears. My obvious preference became Smart mode, aka the middle-of-the-road mode. Regardless of what mode you leave it in, the Elantra will restart in Eco by default, which means reselecting your preferred setting.

The drive mode reset is not a big deal. It’s the wind noise that I really could do without. Although not a high-pitched sound, it was still a loud, constant blowing noise right at the B-pillar. I found myself toggling the window switches thinking one wasn’t closed. Nope. Commuting through town, the Elantra Hybrid interior was actually pretty quiet. Once I hit highway speeds, though, I’d have to blast the radio to drown out the drone. But who wants to hear really loud music for an hour straight? Maybe it’s just this specific car with the noise issue because I drove a pre-refresh Elantra Hybrid and found it very quiet.

Know what was nice on the highway, though? The safety tech. Hyundai is known for going heavy on the safety features and the Elantra is no exception. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keep assist are standard. The Limited trim adds adaptive cruise with stop & go and a highway driving assist, and it all works quite well.

The Highs and Lows

I may not be that crazy over the over-styled front fascia, but the Elantra Hybrid is quite a pretty car overall. Sedans are purpose-built commuters and their styling can easily fall into the trap of uninspired frump. Hyundai designers beg to differ. The razor-sharp character lines of the Elantra are bold and distinctive, even in a humdrum Amazon Gray coat. And that two-piece grille? Aggressive but approachable.

Also, the driver-oriented interior is ergonomic, intuitive, and spacious. There are physical knobs and switches for frequently-accessed controls like climate, audio, and infotainment menus. Yes, there’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen, but it’s simple to use. Bummer there’s no haptic feedback but the screen icons are easy to read. I didn’t find myself tapping much while driving, anyway.

The lack of rear visibility is a major downer. It’s like squinting through a slit of light. And saying hello to backseat passengers means goodbye to any view at all. I kept adjusting the rearview mirror as if that would help increase the viewing area. You know, like turning down the volume to see better. But I couldn’t do that either for fear my left ear would start to bleed from the wind noise.

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Features, Options, and Competition

The entry-level Elantra Hybrid will cost you just shy of $27,000, but several upgrades over the base gas model justify the markup (besides the improved mpg). For one thing, the starter hybrid gets larger 16-inch alloys, heated outside mirrors, two rear USB-C ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more—features that appear on the gas SEL model. Within the Hybrid lineup, the SEL Sport adds fashion and tech like 17-inch wheels, sporty-esque parts in aluminum, black, or leather as well as the bigger 10.25-inch infotainment display over the standard eight-incher, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (standard is a 4.2-inch TFT), voice recognition, Bluelink connected car services, Wi-Fi capability, and a wireless charging pad.

This $30,810 Elantra Hybrid Limited test car is essentially fully loaded, getting heated and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, premium Bose audio, and more ADAS. No optional packages are offered. Weirdly, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available with the smaller touchscreen but are wired with the larger display. And, sadly, there’s no heated steering wheel on the menu at all.

When the Elantra Hybrid debuted, its only competitor was the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, which was introduced the year prior. In 2025, the Honda Civic Hybrid exists to create a compact car hybrid segment of three. Unlike the sedan-only Hyundai and Toyota, the Honda is available in sedan or hatchback form. The Corolla’s one-up, meanwhile, is all-wheel drive available on all trims. Regarding price and power, the $27K, 139-hp Elantra Hybrid lands somewhere in the middle, practically matching the Corolla on grunt but a couple grand costing more (a premium that’s arguably justified by its nicer interior and better tech). The Corolla Hybrid has a total output of 138 hp with a starting price of $24,960, while the award-winning Civic Hybrid starts at $29,845 but produces a comparatively mighty 200 hp.

Fuel Economy

Just as you’d expect high performance from the Elantra N, high efficiency is the name of the Elantra Hybrid’s game. In that respect, it’s class-leading. Against its two direct competitors, the Elantra Hybrid is unmatched with up to 54 combined mpg in base Blue guise and 50 mpg with the nicer trims. The disparity is possibly due to the Blue’s smaller 16-inch wheels and 104-pound curb weight difference, which is basically a tweenage passenger. In comparison, the Civic and Corolla hybrids return 50 and 47 combined mpg, respectively.

But real-world figures are almost always going to be different. During an icy week of sub-freezing temps in Metro Detroit, I averaged “just” 39 mpg on 280 mixed miles driven. Was the weather a factor in depriving me of 50 mpg? Considering that there’s a hybrid battery involved, it’s likely. The EPA says cold weather can reduce a hybrid’s fuel economy by as much as 34%. Thankfully, my numbers didn’t drop by that much, even though I heated everything regularly. During my last spin in an Elantra Hybrid, I achieved 53 mpg. Where was I then? In sunny, 70-degree Southern California.

Value and Verdict

Among its peers, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is Goldilocks. Its price isn’t rock bottom like the Corolla’s, but the Elantra is still affordable. Its performance as a daily driver is just right. Nothing fancy or overly complicated. You just get in, drive, and get out with little fuss. Those wanting more power should look into the Civic because that 200 hp is definitely appealing, but it comes at a price—literally. We love that little Honda here at The Drive but it also starts at nearly $30K, around where this Hyundai tops out.

Sedans may not be what most consumers are interested in these days, but the Elantra Hybrid shows that they still have a place. The Hyundai bundles utility, comfort, tech, and fuel economy into one affordable, stylish package. If I can manage 400-plus miles on a single tank while driving in a freezer, imagine the range when the weather is actually nice. Besides, with average new car transaction prices nearing $50K and monthly loan payments averaging more than $700, a value-minded vehicle like the Elantra Hybrid feels like the financial break all of us want.

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Specs Base Price (Limited as tested) $26,645 ($30,810) Powertrain 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | front-wheel drive Horsepower 139 Torque 195 lb-ft Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 14.2 cubic feet Curb Weight 3,069 pounds EPA Fuel Economy 49 mpg city | 52 highway | 50 combined

Blue: 51 mpg city | 58 highway | 54 combined Score 8/10

Quick Take Just the right amount of pizzazz and practicality for a price that won’t leave you bankrupt.

