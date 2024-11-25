2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed Review: Anything But Subtle

Bentley has long been a purveyor of one of the finest automotive anachronisms—massive yet stupendously quick four-door sedans. The 2025 Flying Spur Speed carries on this tradition of physics-defying leviathans, yet it also thumbs its nose in the face of tradition. To hell with British reserve. This Bentley punches with a fleece-lined fist.

That’s not to say Bentley has abandoned its heritage; on the contrary—leather, wood and wool have never been more abundant on the extensive options menu. When it comes to engines, however, there’s only one choice: a hybridized V8 is now the sole powerplant in all Flying Spur models.

Bentley

In the spirit of customization, you’ll find that the photos below includes shots from the entire spectrum of test cars from the drive. After all, over 100 colors are available on the Flying Spur Speed (and that’s before you go the bespoke Mulliner route).

The Basics

When the third-generation Flying Spur was first launched in 2019, it represented a significant dynamic leap over its predecessor. The Volkswagen Phaeton architecture was replaced by a rear-wheel-drive-based platform filched largely from the Porsche Panamera. Exterior styling also benefited from a proper glow-up, as the designers traded awkward stateliness for a more hunkered-down, sophisticated look.

Bentley

Despite Bentley billing this 2025 version as a whole new generation of Spur, its design carries over relatively intact, with subtle styling tweaks applied to both ends along with new 22-inch wheels. (Remember when 22s were considered huge?) Underneath, an updated suspension system features twin-valve shock absorbers which provide individual control of both compression and rebound. Working in concert with the standard active air suspension, these dampers can provide either a pillowy ride in Comfort mode or tight body control in Sport. A third drive mode simply named “Bentley” aims to split the difference between the two.

Cabin tech is also improved thanks to a new electrical architecture system, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system accommodates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Alternatively, the system provides native access to third-party apps such as Spotify, Amazon Music and Prime Video, Audible, Zoom, and YouTube. Even the seats are smarter, with available auto climate and active massaging features.

Bentley

Driving the Bentley Flying Spur Speed

Underneath the Flying Spur Speed’s hood you’ll find a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pumping out 592 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. While the displacement and power are nearly identical to last year’s V8, that’s where the similarities end. Bentley developed this new engine in conjunction with Porsche with a focus on reducing emissions. A higher-pressure fuel rail vaporizes premium fuel more efficiently, while faster-spinning single-scroll turbochargers replace the previous twin-scroll units.

Joining this propulsion party is an electric motor sandwiched into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The result is a combined output of 771 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. (While these numbers handily best the outgoing W12’s output, the torque crown of 811 lb-ft still belongs to the dearly departed Mulsanne.) But while the hybrid V8 may lack that one bragging right, the lack of turbo lag more than makes up for it. Peak torque kicks in at 2,000 rpm and doesn’t start to abate until the tach swings past five grand.

Bentley JAMES LIPMAN

Several drive modes offer variations on power delivery. A pure EV mode enables the Flying Spur Speed to travel up to 47 miles on battery power alone, while hybrid mode selects the best combination of gas and electric propulsion. A charge mode ensures that the battery always has sufficient juice to deliver that fat, flat torque curve at any time. Recouping energy is solely up to the discretion of the Bentley—there’s no manual mode offered.

With 187 electric hp on tap, cruising around in full EV mode is an exercise in stiff upper-lip British serenity. It’s the ideal mode for tooling around traffic-choked city streets, as a nicely elastic throttle helps to avoid abrupt standing starts. It’s also possible to achieve and maintain highway speeds solely on electric power. To its credit (and eventual detriment), the Bentley will dutifully stay all-electric until one of three things happens: the throttle goes past 75%, speed exceeds 87 mph, or the battery’s reserves are depleted.

Bentley

It’s at this juncture where the hybrid system still needs some further refinement. When V8 is summoned to assist at partial throttle, it acts more as a luscious-sounding range extender. Waking the engine doesn’t correspond to an immediate increase in power. As the two powerplants squabble over motivational rights, the throttle loses a sense of linearity.

Stuff the pedal deep into the lambswool, however, and that stiff upper lip becomes a snarl. Instantly. Powertrain components set aside their differences and uniformly conspire to catapult nearly three tons of Bentley into hyperspace. The big Flying Spur gathers velocity so quickly that it seems almost capable of creating its own ecliptic orbit. All at once, your celestial being is rewarded with the kind of visceral feedback that’s reserved for vehicles with more than one cog in its gearbox.

Bentley

The eight-speed DCT delivers a deliciously mighty thunk as it snaps to the lowest gear possible and funnels the swarm of electro-combustion to all four wheels. When rapid forward momentum is accompanied by an assault this delightful on the senses, you reap the kind of emotional, mechanical satisfaction that eludes even the most powerful EV.

Insane velocity notwithstanding, the Flying Spur Speed still weighs nearly three tons. Comfort mode is soft to the point of floaty, and Bentley mode is ideal when road surfaces are less than perfect. For all other situations, it’s best to leave the suspension in sport mode to fully cope with all that inertia.

Bentley JAMES LIPMAN

The Highs and Lows

If you’re an audiophile, the 18-speaker, 2,200-watt Naim audio system is light years beyond the other two audio options. With the ability to play uncompressed media files and incredible soundstage imagery, it delivers a literal knockout level of volume without any discernible distortion. If you must choose only one option, make it this one.

But even though third-party apps are now available, where are the high-end audio streaming services to make the most of the Naim system? And despite the staggering amount of customization available, some corporate parts-bin sharing betrays the bespoke illusion. The warning chime is shared with dozens of other VW Group models ranging from the Audi A3 to the Lamborghini Urus. Similarly, the infotainment layout is mostly a Gill Sans-reskin of the Audi system. Look, I get that cost control is unavoidable, but in this age of software-defined vehicles, it shouldn’t take that much investment to create a UI that feels as unique and special as the rest of the experience.

Bentley

Bentley Flying Spur Speed Features, Options, and Competition

If you really must have a Flying Spur Speed for no more than its starting price of $276,450, at least all of your performance needs will be met. The trick twin-valve suspension is standard, as is rear-wheel steering, 16.5-inch front brakes with 10-piston calipers, and 48-volt active roll bars at each axle.

A few key creature comfort options include those fantastic Naim speakers ($9,615), panoramic sunroof ($3,645), and active massaging seats ($4,670). An active safety suite can be added by checking the Touring box ($7,890) which includes features such as predictive adaptive cruise control, night vision, a head-up display, and active lane assist. If gadgets are more to your taste, perhaps you’ll appreciate the illuminated hood ornament in polished stainless steel ($4,895) or the rotating display, which cycles between the 12.3-inch touchscreen display, three analog gauges, and matching dash trim ($6,955).

Bentley

Cosmetic tailoring is on another level. The standard range of customization includes 100-plus paint colors, 22 leather stains with 11 additional complementary colors, and 11 different trim materials. If that’s too subtle for you, consider the bespoke program. Bentley estimates that tens of billions of configurations are possible.

Even within the rarefied air of six-figure sedans, the Bentley exists in a class of its own. One could argue that the mechanically similar Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is a better buy at $228,495. Equipped with the optional Sport Chrono package, it’s even half a second quicker to 60. Then I’d counter that the model name is way too long and clunky. (Besides, there’s probably already a 911 in the Bentley owner’s garage.) Or you could get a Mercedes-AMG S 63 S ($187,450). That’s nearly a hundred grand cheaper and rocks a stupefying 1,055 lb-ft of torque—but who wants to spend less for more? That’s how illogical the decision-making is at this price point.

Fuel Economy

For the typical hybrid Bentley owner, I’d wager that their concerns of fuel economy are less about cost and more about convenience. It’s not about how much you pay, but how far you can go. A projected cruising range of 515 miles should be more than enough. But since 47 miles of that estimate comes from battery power, true road warriors will have to plug in to take full advantage. Knowing how PHEVs are rarely used as intended, I suspect most owners will be satisfied with a solid 450-plus miles per tank.

Bentley

Official fuel economy figures haven’t yet been released for the Flying Spur Speed, but in my short stint behind the wheel I can say it’s already a huge improvement over the old V8 and W12 powerplants. My drive through Arizona contained some pretty sizable elevation changes, high-speed runs, the occasional acceleration “test,” and yet I still averaged a solid 26 mpg. That’s bang-on to Bentley’s range estimate.

Value and Verdict

Do you associate Bentley with value? Does anyone?

Sure, you could drop a mere quarter-million on an option-free Flying Spur Speed. But where’s the fun in that? Skip the basic colors. Go nuts on the configurator. And when the time comes, drive the snot out of it. The Bentley will like it. And so will you. Do anything but subtle.

2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed Specs Base Price $276,450 Powertrain 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with electric motor | 8-speed dual-clutch automatic | all-wheel drive | 25.9-kWh battery Horsepower 592 @ 6,000 rpm (V8)

187 (electric)

771 hp (total) Torque 590 lb-ft @ 2,000-4,500 rpm (V8)

332 lb-ft (electric)

738 lb-ft (combined) Seating Capacity 4 or 5 Cargo Volume 12.2 cubic feet Curb Weight 5,833 pounds 0-60 mph 3.3 seconds Electric Range 47 miles EPA Fuel Economy TBD Quick Take A big, brash, bold Bentley built for the modern age. Score 8/10