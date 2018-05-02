Welcome to Drift School, Where the Teachers Are the Professional Drivers of Formula D

The Roush Mustang swings around into a pirouette for what must be the 20th time, and now I'm getting frustrated. My hands, feet, and brain are this close to forming the neural connection required for a successful, sustained, smoke-frosted donut. "You're almost there," Formula Drift driver Justin Pawlak calms me from the passenger seat, like a Little League hitting coach. "Little too much throttle that time. Let it breathe." I reset next to the sad, f*cked-up little cone in the asphalt infield of Irwindale Speedway in Southern California, otherwise known as the House of Drift. It was here that America saw its first organized, large-scale drifting competition back in 2003, which led directly to the creation of the explosively popular Formula Drift series. These are truly hallowed halls in the drifting world, and now I'm defiling the joint with a sad facsimile of skill. But on the next go, everything clicks. It's as if a new synapse snaps into existence in my brain at the moment the car starts to slide, and suddenly, everything Pawlak had told me—modulating the throttle, letting the steering wheel do the work, keeping your eyes set on the cone—makes perfect sense. We're spinning, spinning, spinning; when the trance is broken 30 seconds later, tire smoke streams into the cabin as Pawlak gives me an elated fist bump and points at the other journalists struggling to get it down. Hell yeah. This must be what it feels like to land on the moon—or at least, drift around it.

Drifting is something of a Rorschach test in the automotive world. Some people think it's an amazing blend of artistry and skill, others think it's a huge waste of talent and engineering know-how. Still others think it looks kind of cool, but having never done so much as a donut in their lives, find themselves unable to connect with it on a deeper, more intrinsic level. And really, that's the core of the issue here. Drifting in America may have risen from illicit parking lot meets to the ranks of proper, sanctioned motorsport with Formula Drift, but it's not like the country is littered with skid pads and touge courses where amateurs can safely strut their stuff. To practice drifting is to often break the law—which helps explain why it remains an obscure, unvisited corner for most drivers. The solution? Bring screaming engines and tire smoke to the people. Formula D has teamed up with Vore Adrenaline Compound, a Las Vegas company that runs things like desert UTV excursions and trophy truck ride-alongs, to help create a semi-official drift school. It aims to convert the masses one at a time by sending them sideways in a Roush-tuned Ford Mustang on a closed course under the tutelage of a professional driver. Whatever your opinions on the validity of drifting as a sport, I challenge anyone to hop in a rear-wheel-drive sports car, crank the steering wheel, rev the engine, and not have a good time. It may be physically impossible.

