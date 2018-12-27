The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Can Be Started With Just Your Fingerprint

Fingerprint recognition sounds like something out of a spy movie, but it's now available on an everyday family crossover. Hyundai claims to be the first automaker to integrate the tech into production cars, adding the security feature to the 2019 Santa Fe.

Hyundai drivers will be able to unlock their doors and start their engine with a fingerprint scan thanks to sensors that are located on the exterior driver's door handle and on the dashboard-mounted engine start button. Fingerprint scans are read by an onboard controller that keeps track of who is authorized to access the vehicle.

Hyundai claims the system has fairly robust security measures, ensuring that not just anyone will be able to control your vehicle with their prints. It uses capacitance recognition, which detects differentials in the electricity levels of various parts of the fingertip, according to Hyundai. The system's chance of misrecognizing a fingerprint is one in 50,000, the automaker claims. Once drivers begin using it, the system can also become more familiar with their individual fingerprints, improving accuracy. Hyundai claims fingerprint recognition is significantly more secure than conventional key fobs.