Apple's First Semi-Autonomous Car Accident Caused by Human

A car housing Apple's current semi-autonomous hardware was in its first accident in August, official documents reveal. The technology wasn't to blame, it was actually a human driver behind the wheel of another vehicle.

According to the official report from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the Lexus was traveling in autonomous-tech mode (yes, that is a real checkbox on the accident report form) when it was struck from behind by an identical model-year Nissan Leaf. It was noted that the environment was in optimal condition. There were sunny skies with clear visibility and dry pavement for the cars to make contact with, yet the Leaf still managed to collide with the Lexus.

The report stated the Lexus was traveling at less than one mph while it was awaiting a safe gap in traffic to make a left turn. The Leaf then struck the Lexus at approximately 15 mph and caused moderate damage to both vehicles.