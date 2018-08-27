AT&T Partners With Thermal Packaging Company Softbox for Medical Drone Delivery

AT&T recently trialed medical payload deliveries in Puerto Rico with thermal packaging company Softbox and pharmaceutical company Merck, according to the telecom’s press release.

Softbox’s thermal-insulation packaging system, Skypod, is powered by AT&T’s Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which essentially tracks the Skypod’s external and internal temperatures and provides operators with its exact location via Long Term Evolution technology (LTE). Additionally, tampering with the Skypod module is easily assessed through light exposure data, as it can recognize if the box has been opened or not by processing additional daylight within it.

The successful test flights, accomplished at various locations across Puerto Rico, suggest that secure medical deliveries via drone can feasibly be achieved and help those in natural disaster areas with vital additional relief with the basic component set of a drone, protected payload module, ubiquitous cellular network, and tracking system.

“We’re proud to be working with AT&T in this dynamic, industry-first trial,” said Softbox Technical Director Richard Wood. “The connected Skypod could be rapidly deployed globally in times of humanitarian disaster relief.”

Let's take a look at how this works, shall we?