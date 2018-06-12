Meet the LeveTop Camera-Drone That Looks Like a High-Tech Thermos

The LeveTop camera-drone looks like a soda pop can and adds that appreciated portability factor to its target recreational UAV audience. According to Digital Trends, the LeveTop isn’t just sleek and easily transportable, though, as it’s a full-fledged camera-drone that weighs less than a pound and can fly at up to 33 miles per hour for a solid 20 minutes. Additionally, it can reach altitudes of up to 328 feet, all while its cylindrical design keeps it steady enough to frame the desired shots that you’re hoping for. Aside from the aesthetic and impressive technical specifications, the LeveTop has a few more exciting features infused into its elegant body.

In addition to high-definition 1080p photographs, the LeveTop can track you or any other subject with ease, thanks to an advanced GPS system that is tied to your smartphone via WiFi. While the drone is currently a Kickstarter project, it has already raised over $200,000 from a little over 1,000 backers and is ready to ship worldwide before June is over. From the looks of it, this is exactly the kind of hobby drone that would impress newcomers, serve as a highly practical vacation photography tool, and at $179, be an immensely affordable and rewarding drone for those who are largely looking for fun and user-friendly design in their UAVs.