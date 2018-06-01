TIME Magazine's Drone Issue and the 958 UAVs That Created Its Cover

Intel’s drone division just partnered with TIME to construct a magazine cover for the ages. Using 958 Intel Shooting Star drones, the tech company orchestrated a synchronized, color-coded, unmanned aerial display resembling the world-famous magazine’s masthead in the California sky, as part of its new special drone issue.

According to the press release, this is the first time in the magazine’s 95-year history that an issue’s cover was shot via drone, an Astraeus Aerial drone, specifically. Intel’s team adhered to the Federal Aviation Administration’s 400-foot altitude limit and deployed this massive fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles above Folsom, California to create an animated 328-foot aerial version of the magazine’s cover aesthetic.

The press release is clear about the absolute necessity to pull this off without a hitch, as the aerial display had to perfectly measure and adhere to the magazine cover’s physical design proportions. All of this was accomplished, by the way, despite the increased risk of in-flight collisions due to the fleet’s sheer size, as well as the harsh wind conditions on that particular evening in May.