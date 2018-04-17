Data Shows Tesla Batteries Lose Less Than 10 Percent Capacity at 160,000 Miles

The single biggest argument that I come across when I talk to people about electric cars always ends up revolving around the cost of the battery once it no longer sustains a charge. A reasonable concern to have, but thanks to ongoing community-sourced data about Tesla battery trends, the likelihood of an electric car's battery outlasting the car itself is becoming an eventuality.

A thread on popular Tesla forum Tesla Motors Club has begun to track battery degradation over time with the use of community-sourced and tracked data. Using a scatter plot, the overwhelming worldwide response to the request for data was able to establish a clear trend line. In 270,000 kilometers (168,000 miles), the average battery degraded less than 9 percent of its original capacity. We reached out to Tesla to talk about this data, however, a spokesperson declined to comment on the data, as it was community-sourced and couldn't be verified by the automaker directly.

The average driver commutes about 13,476 per year, and data shows that the average car on the road is 11.5 years old. This brings an average vehicle's mileage somewhere around 155,000 miles, give or take a few stragglers above and below. But unlike sinking your dollars and cents into maintenance, an electric car uses a more sensible approach to minimizing costs by limiting moving parts to avoid costly maintenance.



According to the data, electric cars with similar mileage have quite a bit of life left, much more than the average car on the road. But as the battery continues to degrade, the average trip length will continue to decrease. Eventually, battery packs will need to be replaced, however, this is unlikely to occur before the electric car eclipses the service length of the average gasoline-powered car on the road.