Tesla Files Permit for Supercharging Station With Drive-In Restaurant

If there's one thing that Tesla CEO Elon Musk can do, it's make you question just how much of what he's saying is true. From boring old flamethrowers to straight up turning a Tweet into an over-the-air update for Tesla's fleet of electric cars, Musk has proven to be a man of his word over and over again. So what's he going on about now? A supercharger station that's also a drive-in restaurant.

Last month, the billionaire and probably secret supervillains tweeted to announce that one of the newest Tesla Supercharging locations would be more than just a place to charge your car. It would instead be turned into an old school themed drive-in restaurant, complete with roller skates (like what you'd see at a Sonic) and rock 'n' roll.