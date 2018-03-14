Drone Security Company Raises $20M to Down Drones—Using Drones

We’ve reported on a wide variety of counter-drone measures in the past, from the seven best anti-drone weapons on the market to officials contemplating how best to secure correctional facilities from unwelcome aerial visitors. But, Airspace Systems, a drone security company, has just garnered itself $20 million in Series A funding to establish another one. While many anti-drone tech companies rely on jamming rogue unmanned aerial vehicles through radio frequencies or use projectiles to blast them out of the sky, this company is using a more traditional, albeit sophisticated measure, catching the intruding drone with a net.

According to Tech Crunch, Airspace Systems is calling its new technologies “kinetic capture,” which are comprised of a system on the ground that identifies any incoming UAVs it deems as threats, deploying its own drones to chase after them, and shooting a tethered net at them to carry them away. In the video below, produced by Tech Crunch in 2016, you can see that Airspace Systems had already created the net-launching components of its drones. It has since focused on creating the autonomous drone-identifying technology now firmly a part of this new anti-drone system. Let’s take a look at the humble beginnings first, shall we?