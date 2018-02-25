Drones Just Carried Dolce & Gabbana's New Handbags Down the Runway

Dolce & Gabbana used drones to carry its handbags down the runway at the ‘Secrets & Diamonds’ eveningwear event on Saturday night. While we’ve seen the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) permeating all sorts of industries and occasions—as an interactive experience at sporting events, or to commemorate the Chinese New Year—this is certainly something new. If one of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world is using drones as a vital part of its show, at which it’s unveiling a new line of products, then surely, drones are firmly locking themselves into mainstream culture.

According to Elle, attendees were instructed by announcements in both English and Italian to turn off their cell-phone WiFi connections which could potentially affect the fleet of drones and thereby the integrity of the performance. The show reportedly began with the sound of church bells, followed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” booming from the speakers. Finally, it was time for the aerial surprise—drones carrying a series of handbags down the runway, to resounding applause from the audience.

Let’s take a look, shall we?