Drones Just Carried Dolce & Gabbana's New Handbags Down the Runway
The world-renown fashion brand celebrated its 'Secrets & Diamonds' event with drones aerially parading new handbags down the runway on Saturday.
Dolce & Gabbana used drones to carry its handbags down the runway at the ‘Secrets & Diamonds’ eveningwear event on Saturday night. While we’ve seen the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) permeating all sorts of industries and occasions—as an interactive experience at sporting events, or to commemorate the Chinese New Year—this is certainly something new. If one of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world is using drones as a vital part of its show, at which it’s unveiling a new line of products, then surely, drones are firmly locking themselves into mainstream culture.
According to Elle, attendees were instructed by announcements in both English and Italian to turn off their cell-phone WiFi connections which could potentially affect the fleet of drones and thereby the integrity of the performance. The show reportedly began with the sound of church bells, followed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” booming from the speakers. Finally, it was time for the aerial surprise—drones carrying a series of handbags down the runway, to resounding applause from the audience.
Let’s take a look, shall we?
From the looks of it, it seems the drone's are commemorating the event's theme, diamonds, with the UAVs being adorned by them atop. As expected, a fairly traditional fashion show ensued thereafter, with seasoned designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana showcasing their most recent work. Us drone enthusiasts, however, are understandably more fascinated by the implementation of UAVs in a seemingly prestigious fashion event, than the clothes being promoted. In any case, it certainly seems as though drones are becoming fashionable themselves.
