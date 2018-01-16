SiriusXM Wants to Be More Like a Streaming Service

Satellite radio used to be the most in-demand technology for in-car music, but online streaming services such as Spotify have stolen some of its thunder. SiriusXM's new 360L platform hopes to recapture consumer interest by mimicking some of the features of those streaming services.

Revealed on the 2019 Ram 1500 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, SiriusXM 360L adds on-demand content in addition to live radio and shows, as well as shows that were previously available online only. SiriusXM also changed the user interface so that drivers can more easily toggle between live and recorded content on the Ram 1500's massive 12-inch touchscreen, and incorporated individual user profiles so that multiple drivers can maintain their own presets.