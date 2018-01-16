SiriusXM Wants to Be More Like a Streaming Service
The new 360L platform adds on-demand shows and more.
Satellite radio used to be the most in-demand technology for in-car music, but online streaming services such as Spotify have stolen some of its thunder. SiriusXM's new 360L platform hopes to recapture consumer interest by mimicking some of the features of those streaming services.
Revealed on the 2019 Ram 1500 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, SiriusXM 360L adds on-demand content in addition to live radio and shows, as well as shows that were previously available online only. SiriusXM also changed the user interface so that drivers can more easily toggle between live and recorded content on the Ram 1500's massive 12-inch touchscreen, and incorporated individual user profiles so that multiple drivers can maintain their own presets.
SiriusXM 360L also includes personalized recommendations—a first for satellite radio. SiriusXM said the goal was to create a "lean back" experience where users are fed content rather than having to actively search for it. That should be a familiar experience for anyone who uses Spotify or, for that matter, Netflix. Relying on a streaming service's algorithms to generate new recommendations is an integral part of using those services.
SiriusXM's latest take on satellite radio will launch on 2019 Ram 1500 models equipped with the Uconnect 4C NAV infotainment system and a 12-inch touchscreen. Users will also need a SiriusXM All Access subscription, which Ram 1500 buyers will get one year of for free.
- RELATEDThe 2019 Kia Forte Debuts in DetroitKia's compact sedan steps up its game with Stinger-inspired looks and a magical CVT.READ NOW
- RELATEDAt the Detroit Auto Show, Blackberry CEO John Chen Says Company's Future is in Car TechBlackberry's new technology will help secure code for millions of cars.READ NOW
- RELATEDInfiniti Q Inspiration Concept Revealed in DetroitThe new concept car shows off next-level autonomous tech, a variable compression engine and a minimalist interior.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Xmotion SUV Concept Debuts in DetroitThe SUV Concept is a blend of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and culture with good old American utility.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Toyota Avalon Makes Debut in DetroitThe 2019 Toyota Avalon is the flagship of the brand and is now in its fifth-generation.READ NOW