SiriusXM Wants to Be More Like a Streaming Service

The new 360L platform adds on-demand shows and more.

By Stephen Edelstein
Satellite radio used to be the most in-demand technology for in-car music, but online streaming services such as Spotify have stolen some of its thunder. SiriusXM's new 360L platform hopes to recapture consumer interest by mimicking some of the features of those streaming services.

Revealed on the 2019 Ram 1500 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, SiriusXM 360L adds on-demand content in addition to live radio and shows, as well as shows that were previously available online only. SiriusXM also changed the user interface so that drivers can more easily toggle between live and recorded content on the Ram 1500's massive 12-inch touchscreen, and incorporated individual user profiles so that multiple drivers can maintain their own presets.

SiriusXM 360L also includes personalized recommendations—a first for satellite radio. SiriusXM said the goal was to create a "lean back" experience where users are fed content rather than having to actively search for it. That should be a familiar experience for anyone who uses Spotify or, for that matter, Netflix. Relying on a streaming service's algorithms to generate new recommendations is an integral part of using those services.

SiriusXM's latest take on satellite radio will launch on 2019 Ram 1500 models equipped with the Uconnect 4C NAV infotainment system and a 12-inch touchscreen. Users will also need a SiriusXM All Access subscription, which Ram 1500 buyers will get one year of for free.

