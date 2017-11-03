Auto-Tech Investing Goes Insane, Becomes a Blood Sport for the Future

From the autonomy perspective, it’s obviously a natural fit for the technology sector, not only given its proficiency in sensor tech and general computing prowess, but also because those companies typically have more resources to throw at a challenge than car manufacturers.

“Look at the high-tech companies like Apple and Google, and especially the Big Three in China—Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent: they all have profit margins in the 20 percent range,” says Egil Juliussen, a principal automotive analyst at research firm IHS Markit. “But carmakers are more in the single-digit profitability. So they invest maybe five to six percent of their revenue in R&D, whereas high-tech companies are at 15 percent. Much of that is going toward autonomy and EV tech, and China is now second to the U.S. in that investing.”

Much of this investment is in the form of acquisitions—say, Uber buying self-driving truck startup Otto last year—but there’s also heavy venture capital funding in play. “OEMs are setting up their own venture funding arms to compete, but they are increasingly finding themselves now competing with new Silicon Valley players, which have different operating business mode to theirs,” says Singh. “For the tech companies, there is an opportunity to benefit from this $7 trillion dollar mobility market, especially as the vehicle will become connected and autonomous.”

Indeed, companies like GM, Audi, BMW, and Volvo have established venture capital funds to compete with the other venture capital funds prowling around the tech industry. Two funds, Autotech Ventures and Icebreaker Ventures, were formed in just the past year year with the goal of funneling automaker and financial-investor cash toward promising mobility startups. Even South Korean smartphone and television powerhouses LG and Samsung are throwing their respective hats into the ring, each recently launching funds to also buy into the mobility action. The pool of recipients is more varied, as well, with the group’s collective targets sometimes being less obvious than you might expect.

“Cybersecurity is now a big thing, too,” Juliussen says. “Just this week, OEM supplier Continental announced it would acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Argus for an estimated $400 million. Cybersecurity will absolutely be required for autonomous vehicles in the future.”

Of course, EVs are increasing part of the future-mobility equation, as well, and they represent a uniquely larger-scale challenge, and opportunity, for tech firms and their investors. In this case, however, the key facilitator isn’t so much the presence of EVs as it is the absence of internal combustion engines. “It’s a much more open market now, because the complexities of the gasoline engine and the experience you need to build one are no longer part of the equation,” Juliussen says. "When EVs came along, there were lots of companies that had experience with batteries and motors that could suddenly enter the industry. You still need capital and factories and supply chains, but suddenly it’s now feasible to compete as a carmaker. Tesla proved this.”