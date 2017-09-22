Lawrence Stroll May Be Afraid of Kubica Partnering Lance

We already know that Robert Kubica is amongst the finalists for a 2018 seat at Williams, with competing drivers including Felipe Massa, Marcus Ericsson, and Jolyon Palmer in consideration. With a private test session for Kubica in the works, and some time in Williams' simulator under his belt, the Pole's odds of a return looked to be escalating, but some news from Motorsport Italy has his future in Formula 1 looking questionable again.

As it turns out, Lawrence Stroll, the father of the Williams racing team's No. 2 driver Lance Stroll, and the financial backing behind his motorsport career, isn't too comfortable with the idea of the renowned Robert Kubica getting a seat alongside Lance in 2018.

Lawrence Stroll is reportedly pressuring Williams to choose to retain Felipe Massa next year, or choose Paul di Resta, who filled in for Massa at the Hungarian Grand Prix when the Brazilian was prevented from racing by an illness. One would presume he considers Kubica too tough an opponent for his son, whom, despite a pair of remarkable results in Baku and Italy, has been described as the "worst rookie ever" by Canadian Formula 1 champion Jacques "Foolin' Around" Villeneuve.

To make matters worse, Reuters' Formula 1 correspondent Alan Baldwin photographed the helicopter of Jonathan Palmer—the wealthy father of Jolyon Palmer—on the helipad outside Williams' headquarters in Grove in the U.K. on Thursday.