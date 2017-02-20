GM Partnership With Lyft Could Result In a Ton of Autonomous Bolt EVs

GM can't stay out of the news as of late. They've been turning heads with their release of the Bolt EV while keeping the hype going with talks of selling their European brands to the PSA Group. Lately, they've also been taking off with their partner, Lyft, to create driverless fleets for the future. Recent developments show the relationship between the two companies could jumpstart the development of autonomous Bolt EVs, putting GM right in Tesla's niche for the future.

According to a report from Reuters, GM wants to roll out thousands of autonomous Bolt EVs by 2018. This would be a substantial move for both GM and Lyft, making it the largest self-driving fleet released before 2020. By getting their fingers on the segment's pulse early, they can help to set the pace for other automakers in the future. Although their partnership has been one of the most popular as of late, they are far from the only ones as Chrysler and Honda are paired up with Waymo in addition to Volvo and Mercedes-Benz' team with Uber.