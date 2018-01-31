Here's What to Look For at the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show
It may not be as well known as Detroit or Chicago, but "The City of Brotherly Love" still puts on quite the event.
There has been plenty of excitement for car enthusiasts down south—first with Arizona car week and more recently Florida’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. In the northeast, Philadelphia is having its own international car show to help bolster the region's activity as January comes to a close.
Though arguably not the most well-known of the bunch, the Philadelphia Auto Show, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, hosted an impressive assortment.
The event, which is sponsored by State Farm, showcased the typical offering of Jeep, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford, Subaru, and Nissan models, followed by a luxury section including Lamborghini, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Ferrari, Maserati, Porsche and McLaren vehicles.
Customers could sit in the vehicles, pose for pictures and even test-drive certain Toyotas, Kias, Mazdas, and BMWs.
Featured models were the 2019 Subaru Ascent, the 2019 Ram 1500, the 2018 Aston Martin DB11, the Bugatti Chiron, the 2018 Genesis G90 and the 2018 McLaren 720S.
Morgane Wojtowicz, a representative for RDS Automotive Group in Philadelphia, helped run and organize the McLaren booth while talking with customers about the storied brand. Having attended the show last year as a guest, Wojtowicz was eager to educate others as a member of the staff in 2018. “I remember thinking how cool it would be to have a pass and be able to stand next to these amazing cars,” she told The Drive.
Wojtowicz said that the show’s diverse offering and the customer engagement made it a success.
“Overall, it was a great turnout and I got to talk to many different people and answer their questions about the cars we had on display,” Wojtowicz said. “McLarens are some of the best cars out there and I am truly in love with the brand and so passionate about it so I love informing people about the cars.”
The Philadelphia Auto Show began in 1902 and is sponsored by the Automotive Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia. The show, which costs $14 to enter, will continue at the convention center until February 4.
“It is a great opportunity for anyone to be able to look at exotic cars they have never seen before,” Wojtowicz said.
- RELATEDFirst North American McLaren F1 Service Center Opens in PhiladelphiaThis is the only place in the U.S. where you can have your F1 supercar serviced.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW iNext Promises Up To 435 Miles of JuiceThe X5-sized vehicle is expected to seat five, too.READ NOW
- RELATEDFuture Classic Car Show Kicks off Arizona Car WeekThe event drew fans of soon-to-be classic cars.READ NOW