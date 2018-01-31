Here's What to Look For at the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show

There has been plenty of excitement for car enthusiasts down south—first with Arizona car week and more recently Florida’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. In the northeast, Philadelphia is having its own international car show to help bolster the region's activity as January comes to a close.

Though arguably not the most well-known of the bunch, the Philadelphia Auto Show, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, hosted an impressive assortment.

The event, which is sponsored by State Farm, showcased the typical offering of Jeep, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford, Subaru, and Nissan models, followed by a luxury section including Lamborghini, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Ferrari, Maserati, Porsche and McLaren vehicles.

Customers could sit in the vehicles, pose for pictures and even test-drive certain Toyotas, Kias, Mazdas, and BMWs.

Featured models were the 2019 Subaru Ascent, the 2019 Ram 1500, the 2018 Aston Martin DB11, the Bugatti Chiron, the 2018 Genesis G90 and the 2018 McLaren 720S.