Tesla Driver Slams into Fire Truck at 65 MPH, Blames Autopilot

It seems the world needs to be reminded now and then that regardless of the assists or automated driving features available on your car, you are still accountable for what your vehicle does. A Tesla Model S owner in California has learned this lesson the hard way, as The Mercury News reports that said Tesla driver rear-ended a fire truck on the highway, and its driver extended the finger of blame at Autopilot.

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, on Interstate 405 in Culver City, California. The fire engine was at the scene of a prior accident when the Model S smashed into it, damaging the truck severely enough to warrant its temporary removal from service. No injuries have yet been reported, but we suspect some egos will be bruised in short order.