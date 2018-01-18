Royal Enfield Garage Cafe Opens in Baga, India

Abstract characteristics like “heritage” and “character” are used often in an effort to sell motorcycles. This is especially true of brands that have been around for a long time. One of those brands is Royal Enfield which has a long history and holds the distinction of producing the longest running continuous nameplate in motorcycle history with the Royal Enfield Bullet.

The Indian motorcycle company has found a new way to market the brand’s character in the form of the first Royal Enfield Garage Cafe located in Baga, India. The Garage Cafe is a full-service restaurant and bar on the banks of the Baga River where all are welcome to enjoy a meal, a drink, and a laid-back atmosphere. The menu includes specialty beverages and dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.

The Garage Cafe also has a museum area where you can see some Royal Enfield history. If you’re interested in getting a bike of your own, there’s a selection of Royal Enfield motorcycles available and you can also buy gear and apparel.

“The Royal Enfield Garage Cafe, in short, is a place that appeals to motorcyclists, explorers, and foodies alike,” according to the Royal Enfield website. “Drop by and get a taste of what happens when hospitality meets pure motorcycling, the Royal Enfield way.”

We reached out to Royal Enfield asking if we can expect to see any more Garage Cafes open up anywhere else in the world like here in the U.S. “At this time, there are no plans to do a Garage Cafe in the states,” said a Royal Enfield representative in an email to The Drive.

If you’re in India and you want a good meal, some new gear, to experience some history of an iconic brand, or all of the above, the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe is worth a visit.