Toyota Unveils e-Palette Alliance and Concept Vehicle at CES

There are all sorts of cool stuff being unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week in Las Vegas. In addition to its new autonomous driving research vehicle, Toyota is also launching a new mobility ecosystem and concept vehicle. Known as the e-Palette Alliance, Toyota plans to develop a suite of connected mobility solutions and a flexible, purpose-built vehicle. Working with partners such as Amazon, DiDi, Mazda, and Uber, Toyota plans to collaborate on vehicle planning and applications to help create the perfect mobility solution.

Initially, the Alliance is going to focus on this new e-Pallet Concept. It’s a fully-automated electric vehicle system that’s designed to be customizable scalable for a wide range of mobility-as-a -service businesses. For example, Amazon is working with Toyota to develop autonomous delivery vehicles for Amazon Prime packages.

The e-Palette Concept on display has an open interior design layout which can be outfitted with purpose-built interiors, tailored to each company’s specific needs. The concept is also designed to be seamlessly transitioned from one configuration to another. This way, a company could use the same vehicle for multiple processes, just switching configurations on the fly to meet their needs. Toyota wants to make the vehicle available in three different sizes to suit various needs.