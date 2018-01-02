Audis Will No Longer All Look the Same

It has long been jokingly theorized that Audi's design department consisted of nothing but a lone photocopier that spat out the same, Iron Man-inspired design in varying states of scale. While its domestic competitors in BMW and Mercedes-Benz (and much of the auto industry, really) have followed Ingolstadt's footsteps in adopting the "measure once, cut many times" philosophy of car design, Audi now says that it is beginning to offer more visual variety across its lineup.

Speaking to Autocar, Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler says that the brand can now afford to make cars that sport their own distinct designs now that the German brand has a strong foothold in "emerging markets" (read: China). "This [repetition] design process was used to make Audis more recognizable in newer and emerging markets," said Stadler. "Now we are well known in major markets like China, we can begin to change this philosophy and give each car its own look."

Spearheading this new individualistic attitude is Audi's upcoming Q2, a Mini Countryman rival that still wears many of Audi's established design tropes, sure, but won't likely be mistaken for a Q3 or Q5.