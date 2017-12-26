Prototype UTV Stolen from Robby Gordon Motorsports

Off-road racer and Stadium Super Trucks founder Robby Gordon had an unpleasant surprise Christmas Eve. A prototype Arctic Cat side-by-side off-road vehicle was stolen from Robby Gordon Motorsports at around 5 a.m., according to Gordon's social media posts .

UTVs are off-road all-terrain vehicles, also known as side-by-sides since the passenger sits next to the driver rather than behind as on a four-wheeler ATV or a motorcycle. UTVs have recently started appearing in mainstream racing series such as Stadium Super Trucks. Red Bull Global Rallycross is adding a class for Polaris UTVs next year, while NASA Rally Sport has supported classes for UTVs, ATVs, and dual-sport motorcycles in its stage rallies for years.

Gordon is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves. He asks that anyone with knowledge about the theft contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina Police Department at (704) 334-1600 and use case number 2017 1224 1123 00.

We've reached out to Robby Gordon Motorsports for any additional information about the UTV to help with the search and will post any updates they provide.