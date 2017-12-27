GM Patents Twincharged Engine With At Least 10:1 Compression

General Motors confirmed to The Drive that a document found in the United States Patent and Trademark Office's online database showing that the company is considering the viability of reviving twincharging as a method of forced induction on internal combustion engines is legitimate. Twincharging is the name given to systems which use both a belt-driven supercharger and exhaust-driven turbocharger. It offers the supercharger's instant boost, and the turbocharger's efficiency, though at the cost of complexity inferior to either system. Outside of niche use in motorsport, such as in the Lancia Delta S4 rally car, twincharging has not seen wide use, albeit in Volkswagen's 1.4-liter TSi series of engines.

Back in August, we found Mazda's own USPTO filing for a twincharging system, one which utilizes a supercharger spun by an electric motor, and a pair of turbochargers.

The GM system differs in that while it also uses a unique system to spin the supercharger, its solution is more mechanical. It remains belt driven, though it instead utilizes a continuously variable transmission-esque set of pulleys and cones to vary supercharger speed, and thus, boost pressure.