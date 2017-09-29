This Company Will Build You Your Own V-12 LS Motor

The General Motors-built LS engine family is, without a doubt, king in the American tuning scene. It's almost impossible to get more power out of anything this cheap, and as a result, our car culture has flocked to it like vultures. Equipped with eight cylinders and available in various displacements, you can almost certainly find one to fit your project. Now, a wacky Australian company simply named V12LS will tack four more cylinders onto an LS engine, giving you the ultimate monstrosity that is this 9.5-liter beast.

The tuning house from "down unda" debuted a prototype of its V-12 LS engine at SEMA in 2016. It was shoehorned into a 1967 Camaro and showcased the crazy concept to the Las Vegas aftermarket show. They have since picked up a new goal that not only includes building these completely in house, but also getting 1,000 naturally-aspirated horsepower out of a V-12 with the same bore and stroke as a standard LS1.

That's a tall task, even for some of the most established engine builders. It wouldn't be any problem with boost, of course, but being completely atmospheric, V12LS will have to be extremely efficient with the upcoming project.