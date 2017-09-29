Aston Martin Designed a Luxury Submarine Called Project Neptune

So you ordered yourself a brand new $1.6 million Aston Martin AM37 six-passenger speedboat with natural teak sliding decks, but you’re not sure if that will be enough to impress your friends at the yacht club . Luckily, Aston Martin has you covered again with a small luxury submarine the British brand has in the works.

Codenamed Project Neptune, this deep-diving, three-seat watercraft is being developed in collaboration with Triton Submarines. Personal luxury submarines are actually already a thing with Triton’s most popular model, the 3300/3, starting at around $3 million. We have no idea what pricing will be for the Aston Martin sub, but we would be surprised if it was under the $4 million mark.



The submarine will blend Triton’s sub expertise with Aston Martin’s signature design and engineering prowess. The concept images we’ve seen look like something out of Star Trek with a bubble-shaped cockpit and a twin-hull design.

“Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior,” said Aston Martin executive vice president Marek Reichman in a press release. “We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project.”