Tesla Files Patent for 15-Minute Battery Swapper

Tesla may have given up on its ultra-fast charging, but it doesn't seem like it's axed the possibility of swapping out batteries for a fresh charge. In a new patent filed by the automaker, it details a new device that would allow for cars to have battery packs swapped out in as little as 15 minutes.

One of the biggest drawbacks for electric car drivers is the time it takes to charge their vehicles. Whether it's overnight Level 1 charging at home, slightly faster Level 2 destination chargers in cities or full-speed Level 3 Supercharging alongside major highways, it can still take upward of an hour for even the quickest charge.

Tesla has since attempted to bulk up its Supercharging network quite a few times in order to support the increased demand for electric charging, yet complaints continue to roll in that chargers are congested, or even that people are using them as parking spaces.

Tesla has considered a battery-swapping service in the past, but there were no updates on their plans until now, with its recent patent.