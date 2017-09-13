Plug-In Hybrid Range Rover, Range Rover Sport Coming in 2018

Land Rover says the new models will be introduced in March of next year.

By Caleb Jacobs
Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover is making sure that its beloved Range Rover won't be left behind come time for electrification. The marque's flagship offering will be scoring a plug-in hybrid model in March 2018—accompanied by a PHEV version of the Range Rover Sport. JLR chief Ralf Speth announced the range expansion at this week's Frankfurt Auto Show, according to Motor Trend.

Unlike the current Range Rover Hybrid, which uses a diesel engine, the new Range Rover will be powered by an electric powertrain paired to the brand's Ingenium 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. This, Land Rover says, will be enough to propel the plug-in model to 30 miles of electric-only power, not to mention significant gains in fuel economy.

The addition of the two PHEV Rangies is part of Jaguar Land Rover's initiative to offer an electrified version of every car in its lineup by 2020. The plug-in Range Rover will join similarly advanced cars like Jaguar's I-Pace, as well as a potential hybrid F-Pace that could join the carmaker's expanding lineup soon enough. 

Land Rover
Land Rover

The new model announcement followed the brand's reveal of the Discovery SVX, a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 off-roader that boasts more 500 horsepower. Although these vehicles are much different from one another, they're both proof that JLR is looking to expand its reach in both the enthusiast and the eco-conscious buyer, striking a balance that could help it gain traction on both sides of that demographic spectrum.

More details on the plug-in Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are said to be coming in October. We do know that both models will be offered globally; a U.S. release date is expected for spring of next year.

